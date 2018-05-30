Applications are currently been accepted for the Richard J. Van Loon Scholarship in Canada 2018-2019, Hurry now and apply for this program!!

What You Need To Know About Richard J. Van Loon Scholarship in Canada 2018-2019

The Richard J. Van Loon Scholarship, valued at $5,000 for the 2017/2018 academic year, is awarded annually to an outstanding international student from an African country.

The award was endowed in 2005 by friends, family and colleagues in honour of Richard J. Van Loon, Carleton’s 10th President.

Level:Undergraduate and postgraduate

Field:

Any Field Offered at the University

Host Nationality:

Canada

Eligible Nationalities:

African Countries

Scholarship Benefits

Scholarship valued at $5,000

Eligibilities

You must be a citizen of an African country

You must be an international student, who is required to have a valid Study Permit for Canada

You must be registered as a full-time student at Carleton University and be successfully proceeding from one year to another in any program of study

You must be in good academic standing

APPLICATION PROCESS

Apply online through the given link

OFFICIAL LINK

Application Deadline: November 15, Annually

APPLY NOW

(Visited 9 times, 9 visits today)