Richard J. Van Loon Scholarship in Canada 2018-2019
Applications are currently been accepted for the Richard J. Van Loon Scholarship in Canada 2018-2019, Hurry now and apply for this program!!
What You Need To Know About Richard J. Van Loon Scholarship in Canada 2018-2019
The Richard J. Van Loon Scholarship, valued at $5,000 for the 2017/2018 academic year, is awarded annually to an outstanding international student from an African country.
The award was endowed in 2005 by friends, family and colleagues in honour of Richard J. Van Loon, Carleton’s 10th President.
Level:Undergraduate and postgraduate
Field:
Any Field Offered at the University
Host Nationality:
Canada
Eligible Nationalities:
African Countries
Scholarship Benefits
Scholarship valued at $5,000
Eligibilities
You must be a citizen of an African country
You must be an international student, who is required to have a valid Study Permit for Canada
You must be registered as a full-time student at Carleton University and be successfully proceeding from one year to another in any program of study
You must be in good academic standing
APPLICATION PROCESS
Apply online through the given link
Application Deadline: November 15, Annually
Leave a Reply