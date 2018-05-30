National Council of Social Service Scholarships for Singaporean Students, 2018

The National Council of Social Service is offering Social Service Scholarships for Singaporean Students available for both full-term and mid-term. Scholarships are awarded for pursuing full-time undergraduate or postgraduate studies from local universities or overseas universities recognised by professional accreditation bodies.

Brief Description

The National Council of Social Service is a statutory board governed by the Ministry of Social and Family Development of the Singapore government. The organisation is the national coordinating body for Voluntary Welfare Organisations in Singapore.If English is not your first language then you will need to show that your English language skills are at a high enough level to succeed in your studies.

Level/Field of study:

Scholarships are available for pursuing full-time undergraduate or postgraduate studies from local universities or overseas universities recognised by professional accreditation bodies in the following areas Social Work, Psychology (only applicable for postgraduate studies), Occupational Therapy, Speech Therapy and Physiotherapy.]

Host Nationality:

The scholarship is hosted in Singapore and abroad.

Eligible Nationality:

Scholarship is open to Singaporean students.

Scholarship Benefits:

These opportunities has value that covered by Social Service Scholarships

Tuition Fees/Book Allowances/Other Compulsory Fees/Maintainer Allowance/Pre-Studies Allowance/Hostel Allowance/Overseas Exchange Programme/Airfare.

Scholarship Number:

The number of offers was not specified.

Eligibility:

The Social Service Scholarship supports both full-term and mid-term applications. To be eligible for a full-term scholarship, you must:

Be Singapore Citizen or Permanent Resident

Possess excellent GCE ‘A’ level, International Baccalaureate (IB), diploma and/or university results

Have applied to a university or gained admission into a recognised Social Work, Occupational Therapy, Physiotherapy, Speech Therapy or Psychology programme at the point of application

Demonstrate leadership qualities, community involvement and a strong interest in charting a career in the social service sector

To be eligible for a mid-term scholarship, you must:

Be a Singapore Citizen or Permanent Resident

Have already completed at least one (01) academic semester of studies

Have at least one (01) academic year remaining at the point of application

Possess excellent university results to date

Demonstrate leadership qualities, community involvement and a strong interest in charting a career in the social service sector

Application Procedure:

Please submit your application via Brightsparks website.

You can begin the application by clicking on Online Application and get more details by clicking the Scholarship Link

Application Deadline:

The deadline for this scholarship is September 30th, 2018

