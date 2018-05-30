ArtEZ Talent Scholarship for Non-EU/EEA Students in Netherlands, 2018

The new ArtEZ talent Scholarship for Non-EU/EEA Students is now available on offer to study in the Netherlands. To be eligible you must have passed the entrance exam and have been accepted into an ArtEZ degree course.

ArtEZ in Arnhem, Enschede and Zwolle prepares students for professions in which art; knowledge and creativity play a central role.

Brief DescriptionArtEZ is the best University of the Arts in The Netherlands. The capital letters stand for Arnhem, Enschede and Zwolle, the cities in which we are located. ArtEZ stands for an internationally recognised standard of quality in art education. Graduates are able to contribute to constant renewal in art and quality in society.

Applicants whose first language is not English are usually required to provide evidence of proficiency in English at the higher level required by the University.

Level/Field of study:

Scholarships are available to students accepted in to ArtEZ degree in any of the courses offered by the university.

Host Nationality:

The scholarship is hosted by the ArtEZ, Netherlands.

Eligible Nationality:

Scholarship is open to Non-EU/EEA Students.

Scholarship Benefits:

The scholarship amounts to €5.000, – per chosen student, per year, for the duration of the degree course. The scholarship is paid (or subtracted from the tuition fee), at the beginning of each study year, if and when, the student advances to the next study year.

Scholarship Number:

The number of offers was not specified.

Eligibility:

The following criteria must be met in order for applicants to be eligible for the scholarship:

To be eligible you must have passed the entrance exam and have been accepted into an ArtEZ degree course.

The head of the ArtEZ course to which you have successfully applied, must justify your talent. Each course may specify their own criteria to characterize “rare talent”.

Application Procedure:

When applying for an ArtEZ scholarship you must submit all* of the following:

A written motivation (no longer than 2 – 4 pages) with an in-depth explanation as to the reasons why you have chosen to apply.

Written reference(s) and/or recommendation letter(s) from relevant 3 rd parties (teachers, mentors, professors, employers etc.)

A completed application form

Please send your application, as one PDF-attachment, via e-mail to scholarship-at-artez.nl.

Incomplete applications & applications received after the deadline will not be processed

You can begin the application and get more details by clicking the Scholarship Link

Application Deadline:

The deadline for the scholarship June 16, 2018

