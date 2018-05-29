Massive Recruitment at TOTAL Nigeria CONT.-Apply Now

For over 50 years, Total Nigeria has remained the leader in the upstream and downstream sector of the Nigerian oil and gas industry.

The downstream activities are managed by Total Nigeria Plc with an extensive distribution network of over 500 service stations nationwide and a wide range of top quality energy products and services. The upstream activities are carried out by the following entities: Total E&P Nigeria Limited (TEPNG) an operator of the NNPC/TEPNG Joint Venture, TOTAL Upstream Nigeria Limited (TUPNI) and various other TOTAL E&P Deepwater subsidiary companies.

Recruitment Officer

Job TypeFull Time

QualificationBA/BSc/HND

Experience 3 years

Location Lagos

Job Field Human Resources / HR

Job Description

Develop recruitment plan

Establish recruiting requirements from manpower plans and discussions with hiring managers to determine staffing needs

Contribute to the development of the Recruitment Plan and its implementation strategy

Prepare the work plan for the Recruitment Campaign under the supervision of the Head of Recruitment

Implement recruitment campaign

Work closely with Line Managers to ensure that Recruitment Policies and Procedures are understood and implemented

Review Job Descriptions of positions to be filled to determine applicant requirements for preparation of adverts

Attract applicants by placing job adverts (local newspapers or foreign platforms) and the Group careers website

Source and shortlist candidates to ensure experience and skill sets match the role requirements

Administer appropriate company assessments, collate results for validation of the Recruitment Manager and Line hierarchy.

Schedule and coordinate interviews & ensure documentation is completed and retained. Follow up on the interview process status.

Review applicants against consistent set of qualifications and job requirements in wrap up discussions with Line Managers to identify retained candidates.

Coordinate the logistics for the Recruitment Campaign (local & foreign) and ensure feedback to candidates at every stage of the recruitment process

Prepare the Recruitment dossier of successful candidates for approvals and signature of the employment contract.

Perform reference and background checks on retained candidates

Maintain relationships with both internal and external clients to ensure staffing goals are achieved

Updates job knowledge by participating in educational opportunities; reading professional publications; maintaining personal networks; participating in professional organizations.

Improves organization attractiveness by recommending new policies and practices; monitoring job offers and compensation practices; emphasizing benefits and perks

Onboarding

Hire successful candidates in the HR system

Participate in the integration programme for new hires

Provide necessary support at the Induction programme for new hires

Reporting

Provide regular updates to HR, Line Managers and Management on the progress of recruitment campaign

Prepare periodic reports on recruitment activities

Candidate profile

A University degree in Sciences, Social Sciences or Humanities.

Knowledge of and experience in the application of HR policies & procedures (at least 3years of experience)

The ideal candidate should demonstrate professionalism, posses good interviewing skills, support diversity, and results driven.

Good organization and interpersonal skills

Proficiency in MS Office suites.

Offer ID

12631BR

Métier

HR General Responsibilities, HR Administration, Human Resources Development

Branch

Exploration and Production

Process Engineer

Job TypeFull Time

QualificationBA/BSc/HND

Experience 3 years max

Location Lagos

Job Field Engineering / Technical

Job Description

Engineering activities – Site Support:

Conducts process studies in order to optimize production for Onshore / Offshore sites,

Contributes to formulation of Operating Philosophy for new projects,

Contributes to formulation of Operations Manual for new projects and review / update existing ones,

Provides process support for Onshore / Offshore commissioning, Start-up, Ramp-up & Shutdown,

Provides process assistance to Onshore / Offshore day-to-day Operations (trouble shooting).

Engineering activities – Facility Modification, Upgrade or Debottlenecking:

Performs core process design activities,

Reviews engineering studies done by Contractors as required,

Undertakes de-bottleneck studies and recommends solutions to optimize existing installations,

Checks that Process Design complies with Company Rules and Specifications,

Checks that Process Documentation is kept up to date (P&ID, PFD, Operating Manual, etc),

Contributes to technical audits (HAZOP, HAZID, Company technical audits and quality reviews, etc),

Participates in site visits during process studies,

Tracks implementation of Site Modifications as requested.

Production support activities:

Contributes to the HSE investigations,

Contributes to the production shortfall analyses,

Studies, follow up site activities and identifies areas for production improvement,

Contributes to Problem Solving Groups,

Provides technical special operations support to Sites (e.g. pigging operations, well clean up, etc),

Provides specific material to site (e.g. pigging tools, nitrogen, mud skips, …),

Contributes to the contracting process of the material and services as required,

Contributes to the Operating Manuals and Procedures.

Candidate profile

Qualification: BEng / BSc in Chemical, Process, Petroleum Engineering or equivalent.

Experience: 0-3 years

Year of graduation: Not earlier than 2013

Offer ID

12634BR

Métier

Upstream Operations

Branch

Exploration and Production

Economist

Job TypeFull Time

QualificationBA/BSc/HND MBA/MSc/MA

Experience 3 years

Location Lagos

Job Field Finance / Accounting / Audit

Job Description

Prepares economic evaluations, quantitative decision support and risk analysis for routine and non-routine business activities for a portfolio of Total E&P assets, such as:

Economic evaluation and commercial advice for new business opportunities,

Economic evaluation to support Management decisions for the sanctioning of various upstream projects

Runs, maintains and further develops the economic modeling tools used

Actively participates in delivering annual planning exercises: Long Term Plan, Budget, etc.

Develops and maintains interfaces with technical and financial entities to improve quality and deliverability of economic analysis.

Realizes specialized studies on key commercial and technical issues and provide business advice to Management.

Candidate profile

At least 3 years relevant experience

Knowledge of upstream petroleum techniques, concepts, tools and economic methods

Highly numerate with a Masters Degree or equivalent in Economics, Engineering, Finance, Geosciences; an MBA would be advantageous.

Highly motivated individual with proven capacity to work to tight deadlines & produce high quality work within a high pressured context.

Global view of the oil and gas business.

Good communication skills.

Ability to work with different transverse teams at all levels and the confidence to communicate analysis to Management.

Analytical skills, rigor, keen attention to detail, anticipation, curiosity, creativity, judgment are critical to succeed in this role

Offer ID

12632BR

Métier

Strategy Economics

Branch

Exploration and Production

Production Performance Engineer

Job TypeFull Time

QualificationBA/BSc/HND

Experience 5 – 10 years

Location Rivers

Job Field Engineering / Technical

PORT HARCOURT(NGA)

Job Description

Production Data Management System:

Validates the official production data,

Ensures continuous and sustainable upload of all required production data and events,

Follows up until close-out the production event corrective actions,

Develops, reviews, and updates workflows and procedures for production performance activities,

Acts as Administrator for the production performance tools,

Ensures all necessary documentation is updated,

As required, provides technical assistance and training to the offshore operations teams,

Assists in updating, maintaining and optimizing the production performance tools.

Production Reporting and Analysis:

Writes and issue the periodic and ad-hoc production reporting,

Analyzes and monitor the production / injection events, shortfalls and losses,

Prepares production forecasts and the production budgets.

Production Performance Improvement

Assists in the preparation of the Export Forecasts, mainly in cooperation with Geosciences, Well Performance, Maintenance & Inspection, Drilling and Planning departments,

Performs technical and operations analyses, diagnostics, trouble shootings and audits, and promote solutions,

Provides production inputs for the development / optimisation of the major shutdown / intervention scope or works,

Responsible for the support documentation of Production Performance Group meetings,

Contributes to procedure and guideline preparations / updates as far as production is concerned,

Ensures a proper QA / QC of Metering data.

Candidate profile

Qualification: BEng / BSc in Mechanical, Electrical, Civil, Chemical, Process, Petroleum or equivalent.

Experience: 5 to 10-year experience in Oil & Gas production operations activities.

Knowledge of Production Performance tools.

Offer ID

12633BR

Métier

Upstream Operations

Branch

Exploration and Production

Senior Process Engineer

Job TypeFull Time

QualificationBA/BSc/HND

Experience 10 – 15 years

Location Rivers

Job Field Engineering / Technical

PORT HARCOURT(NGA)

Job Description

Process engineering activities towards Site Support:

Conducts and endorses process studies in order to optimize production for Onshore / Offshore sites,

Endorses formulation of Operating Philosophy for new projects,

Endorses formulation of Operations Manual for new projects and review / update existing ones,

Prepares, reviews and updates guidelines and verifies proper implementation on site,

Provides process support for Onshore / Offshore commissioning, Start-up, Ramp-up & Shutdown,

Provides process assistance to Onshore / Offshore day-to-day Operations (trouble shooting).

Process engineering activities towards Facility Modifications, Upgrades or De-bottleneckings:

Performs and endorses core process design activities,

Recommends work programmes for modifications and optimisation of the facilities and / or equipment

Prepares Scope of Requirements (Feasibility and Pre-Project Studies or Site Modifications Requests),

Endorses engineering studies done by Contractors as required,

Undertakes de-bottleneck studies and recommend solutions to optimize existing installations,

Ensures that engineering studies meet Field Operations aspirations and objectives,

Ensures that Process Design complies with Company Rules and Specifications,

Ensures that Process Documentation is kept up to date (P&ID, PFD, Operating Manual, etc),

Leads technical audits (HAZOP, HAZID, Company technical audits and quality reviews, etc),

Leads site visits during process studies,

Tracks implementation of Site Modifications as requested.

Perform production support activities:

Studies, follow up site activities and identifies areas for production improvement,

Leads and participates in Problem Solving Groups when required,

Provides special operations support to Sites when required (e.g. pigging operations, well clean up, etc),

Endorses specific Operating Manuals and Procedures as required.

Supervisory and Coordinating activities

Supervises the Process studies performed by the young Engineers,

Contributes to improving skills, know-how and experience feedback to the Process team,

Contributes to the evolution of tools and work methods,

Provides relevant info to other disciplines – Maintenance, Well Performance, Development planning, etc,

Interfaces with HQ specialists & provide relevant feedback,

Manages the budget allocated to studies.

Candidate profile

Qualification: BEng / BSc in Chemical Engineering or related discipline.

Experience: 10 to 15 years process engineering design experience in the oil and gas industry.

Knowledgeable of HYSIS, PRO/II, OLGA, Flaresim or equivalent.

Offer ID

12635BR

Métier

Upstream Operations

Branch

Exploration and Production

Senior Well Performance Engineer

Job TypeFull Time

QualificationBA/BSc/HND

Experience 10 – 15 years

Location Rivers

Job Field Engineering / Technical

PORT HARCOURT(NGA)

Job Description

Conducts functional roles related to Well Performance through the following:

Prognosis of well potentials from the results of well tests and data provided by Reservoir department,

Develops procedures and methodologies related to Well Performance activities,

Co-ordinates Reservoir, Drilling / Completion and Production multi-disciplinary expertise to propose curative actions for under-performing wells and to quantify the expected benefits,

Schedules light well interventions taking into account Production, Drilling / Completion and Reservoir department requirements and provide post-mortem analysis after interventions are completed,

Keeps close contact with Production department to follow up on the day-to-day behavior of the wells and the implementation of necessary adjustments,

Follow up on actual producer or injector wells, while identifying well production shortfalls and analyzing their origins,

Establishes Statement of Requirements prior to any well completion or re-completion,

Implements procedures for well start-up and clean-up and update Well Performance indicators,

For each well, determines Well Metering frequency, final test data validation and production allocation,

Takes responsibility for Statement of Requirements for Well Performance monitoring, mechanical survey and scale removal along with validation and interpretation of Well performance data,

Takes responsibility for Statement of Requirements of Heavy Well maintenance for productivity reasons and provide economical evaluation,

Monitors the sand management risk factors for wells and minimize sand production,

Ensures regular communications with the Well Performance Engineering department in Head Office for technical support and feedback.

Candidate profile

Qualification: BEng / BSc in Chemical, Process, Petroleum, Reservoir, Geosciences or equivalent.

Experience: 10 to 15-year operational experience in Oil and Gas Well Performance, including in reservoir, completion, stimulation or production.

Knowledgeable of Prosper, MPG, DOF/IFM or equivalent models and tools as well as in Mono and Multi Control Well systems.

Offer ID

12636BR

Métier

Upstream Operations

Branch

Exploration and Production

Senior Flow Assurance Engineer

Job TypeFull Time

QualificationBA/BSc/HND

Experience 10 years

Location Rivers

Job Field Engineering / Technical

PORT HARCOURT(NGA)

Job Description

Day-to-day activities

Conducts and endorses flow assurance studies in order to optimize production.

Endorses formulation and updates of flow assurance aspects of field Operating Philosophy.

Regularly updates the flow assurance strategy document as operating conditions evolve.

Prepares, reviews and updates operating guidelines and verify proper implementation on site.

Provides support for commissioning, Start-up, Ramp-up & Shutdown activities on site.

Provides flow assurance assistance to day-to-day Operations (trouble shooting).

Actively participates in the monitoring & optimization of flow assurance processes.

Participates in the development of support / monitoring tools such as OCWR and OFMS in line with field operating principles.

Serves as the flow assurance technical authority and so provide technical assistance to field management for decision-making.

Performs and endorses core flow assurance design studies towards field development when necessary.

Prepares Scope of Requirement for flow assurance studies (Feasibility, Pre-Project Studies, etc.)

Endorses engineering studies performed by Contractors as required.

Ensures that any engineering studies meet Field Operations aspirations and objectives.

Ensures that flow assurance design complies with Company Rules and Specifications.

Participates in technical audits (HAZOP, Company technical audits and quality reviews, etc).

Supervisory and Coordinating activities

Supervises flow assurance studies performed by young Engineers.

Contributes to improving skills, know-how and experience of the field operations production support teams.

Contributes to the evolution of tools and work methods.

Provides relevant info to other disciplines – Process, Well Performance, Development planning, etc.

Interfaces with HQ specialists and provide relevant feedback.

Manages the budget allocated to studies.

Candidate profile

Qualification: BEng / BSc in Chemical Engineering or related discipline.

Experience: At least 10-years flow assurance experience in the oil and gas industry.

Knowledgeable of OLGA, PVTSIM, HYSIS, PRO/II.

Offer ID

12637BR

Métier

Upstream Operations

Branch

Exploration and Production

Head of Security Operations

Job TypeFull Time

QualificationBA/BSc/HND

Experience 8 years

Location Rivers

Job Field Security / Intelligence

PORT HARCOURT(NGA)

Job Description

Interface with Government Security Forces (GSF) deployed to company

Maintains Operational contacts with Commanders of assigned Security forces in the company to ensure adherence of their personnel to Company procedures in line with the Voluntary Principles on Security and Human Rights (VPSHR)

Routine management of operational matters with GSF deployment, rotation and administration. Escalates any incidents that result from their activities to the Security Manager

Operational coordination of the deployment of security resources for operations

Supervises the deployment of security vehicles and Security forces for provision of escorts for all movements

Prepares operational orders for execution of critical and routine Staff and Assets protective duties

Supervise the daily activities of Escort co-coordinators, dispatchers and Intervention teams

Co-ordination of Security control room activities

Ensures that the equipment and personnel required for smooth operations of the Security control room are clearly identified, and implementation process planned

Supervises the Security tasks for Security Control room operations including but not limited to route monitoring, alert system and surveillance means are properly designed and implemented in the Control room in conformity with company internal procedures, including all safety guidelines/standards).

Critical role in Threat analysis and risk evaluation

Collates and analyses received Intelligence reports and proposes solutions to Security Manager

Investigates and provides detailed report of incidents, crime, loss of company properties, anomalies, breaches, gaps, near misses, accidents and complaints related to Security operations and recommend remedial actions to prevent future occurrence.

Operational Support for emergency preparedness

Assists the Security manager during emergencies and ensures that the instructions on equipment and resources availability are executed

Develops and implements training for the Security emergency preparedness of the security operations team in liaison with other entities

Report process performance

Security breaches, incidents, and downgraded situations

Make recommendations and implement sanctions as appropriate

Process follow-up data

Candidate profile

Qualification: A university graduate in Sciences, Engineering, Social Science, Political Science or Law.

Past experience in the Armed Forces, Police or State Security Services with about 8 years experience;

Oil and Gas Industry experience an added advantage.

Task scheduling and supervisory roles in Logistics or field operations environment preferably in Oil and Gas.

Essential skills:

Security Risk Assessments, security investigations, management of security systems, security information and management.

Time management, report writing and presentations using Microsoft office suite, team and results oriented disposition, quick initiative with good decision making ability.

Offer ID

12654BR

Métier

H3SEQ General Responsibilities/Polyvalent, Security

Branch

Exploration and Production

Data Management & Application Support Geoscientist

Job TypeFull Time

QualificationBA/BSc/HND

Experience 5 years

Location Rivers

Job Field ICT / Computer

PORT HARCOURT(NGA)

Job Description

Manages all seismic data – both raw and processed, including loading and QC of all Company seismic data Monitor interpretation results data generated by Geoscientists and provide Geophysics Application Support to SISMAGE end-users

Participates in definition of Seismic data governance between Assets and apply the Company rules concerning seismic data management

Guarantees the integrity, reliability and availability of all Company seismic data

Candidate profile

Degree in Engineering/Geosciences with at least 5 years relevant experience, of which a significant part is in Geophysics.

Knowledge in Petroleum Engineering and/or Production data management.

Knowledge in Seismic data processing to be able to evaluate quality and pertinence of data.

Experience with Interpretation software currently used by the Industry.

Experience in Unix and Linux systems.

Good interpersonal skills required to manage multiple interfaces and relationships.

Offer ID

12638BR

Métier

GeoInformation

Branch

Exploration and Production

Reservoir Geophysicist

Job TypeFull Time

QualificationMBA/MSc/MA PhD/Fellowship

Experience 4 – 7 years

Location Rivers

Job Field Engineering / Technical

PORT HARCOURT(NGA)

Job Description

Successful candidate will work in integrated project teams comprising of geoscientists, reservoir engineers, drillers, economists and other relevant professionals, providing geophysical inputs to exploration, field development and production studies.

The job scope will consist of collation, quality control and analysis of geophysical data, integrating available wells, geological and engineering data to provide reliable assessment and representation of the subsurface structures and reservoirs.

Applicants are expected to be conversant with contemporary tools and techniques of Seismic interpretation, seismic reservoir characterization, geostatistics and uncertainties analysis.

Activities will include, but will not be limited to the following:

Quality Control of geophysical input data used for reservoir studies

Interpretation of geophysical data within the context of exploration and field development studies

Contribution to the building of geological reservoir models with reservoir geologists, engineers and other specialists

Clear representation and communication of the uncertainties associated with interpretation results and the

underlying data.

Participation in field evaluation for new ventures during data rooms

Participation in seismic data acquisition feasibility designs and processing workflows to support the operations

Proposal of new processing, inversions, seismic acquisitions…..when necessary

Ensuring the continuity of information through reporting and archiving.

Preparation and promotion of geophysical work program

Participation in well preparation processes and the follow up of drilling activities

Sharing of geophysical know-how among geoscientists through seminars, workshops, etc.

Required Qualities

Rigor and creativity

Excellent team player.

Respect of studies planning and budget.

Good attention to cost optimization

Confidentiality

Health, Safety, Security and Environment Consciousness.

Candidate profile

Professional education in geophysics (MSc or PhD)

Experience in interpretation (number of years): 47 years in seismic interpretation.

Knowledge in the following areas will be considered an added advantage:

Upstream geophysics (Seismic acquisition and processing)

Structural, sedimentology turbiditic environment and reservoir geology.

Offer ID

12639BR

Métier

Geophysics

Branch

Exploration and Production

Senior Buyer

Job TypeFull Time

QualificationBA/BSc/HND

Experience 8 years

Location Rivers

Job Field Procurement / Store-keeping / Supply Chain

PORT HARCOURT(NGA)

Job Description

The Job holder adheres to Company Health, Safety and Environment (HSE) rules

The job holder ensures compliance with guidelines:

Ensures compliance of the purchasing process with all internal Company rules and all applicable laws and regulation.

Ensures the application of Company General Terms and Conditions for purchase of equipments

Ensures good administration and filing of all the purchasing documents and ensures that all approvals, justifications, circulation forms etc. are archived in line with the applicable procedures.

Ensures that all purchasing activities meet audit requirements in order to minimize any potential partner/audit claims or court actions.

The job holder liaises with Partners and contributes to the work processes and deliverables of the purchasing entity:

Prepares Contract Committee documents and participate with partners and duets for the presentation of Recommendation To Award while ensuring efficiency of the process

Follow-up, analyze and know the markets, participate to the follow-up, and evaluation of suppliers with partners from different disciplines

Contributes to reporting Key Performance Indicators for the purchasing activities of his/her team

Uses and enriches Market Intelligence information,

Engages in good use of SAP and other e-sourcing tools

Identifies or participate tin Best Practices, proposes Return on Experience to the Head of Purchasing

Utilizes frame agreements signed by headquarters

The Job holder ensures the proper execution of purchasing operations by performing the following activities:

Organizes and leads negotiations with suppliers associated with award and performance of POs

Analyses all Purchase Requisitions for adequate material specification, budget authorisations and cost centres to which the purchases are being charged

Reviews all PRs assigned, Group requisitions to reduce process costs, compiles tender packages and organizes call for tender / request for quotation

Answers to tenderers requests for clarification

Studies, compares and evaluates offers in order to have the most economical and contractually advantageous conditions

Pays attention to Company general conditions and terms of purchase to ensure the Company is not exposed to legal liabilities.

Ensure the follow-up of purchase orders until complete reception and payment

SAP (Purchasing)

Purchasing Key User

Candidate profile

A degree in Engineering, Management or Social Sciences (Preferably Purchasing & Supply).

At least 8 years experience in Oil and Gas Industry with very good knowledge of Supply Chain Management

Demonstrable knowledge and understanding of commercial, legal and insurance issues affecting company purchases in general.

Good command of English language and excellent communication skills.

Membership of relevant professional bodies in the Supply Chain and in Operational functions will be an added advantage.

Knowledge of Supply Chain Management will be an added advantage.

Offer ID

12653BR

Métier

Purchasing General Responsabilities

Branch

Exploration and Production

Method of Application

Use the link(s) below to apply on company website.

To view all available vacancies at TOTAL Nigeria Click Here

OR

Visit: www.careers.total.com, If the page defaults in French Click on “English” at the top of the page to change the larguage.

On the navigation bar Click ‘APPLY TO TOTAL’

Navigate to ‘Our offers’ and ‘select’ your language preference.

Click on ‘Advanced Search’ In the ‘Country’ text box type and select ‘Nigeria’. Scroll down and click on ‘Search’ to display list of jobs in Nigeria. Select your job preference to view details of the job.

Click on ‘Apply to job’ to complete an online application form.

You will be requested to create an account if you do not have an existing one. This is mandatory.

Please fill the form accordingly.

It is compulsory to attach your CV where it is required in the application form. Your CV must include the following details In the order listed: Name, first name, other names (where applicable) Date of birth Contact address stipulating road/street number(s) only Functional email address. Please Note: ALL communication will be by email ONLY State of Origin Details of tertiary education: institution, degree obtained, class of degree, period of study. Details of secondary education: institution, certificate, period of study Details of primary education: institution, certificate, period of study



Note

All application forms must be completed online as we are unable to process paper applications.

Applicants are hereby advised to submit only one application per position as multiple applications may result in cancellation of the application.

