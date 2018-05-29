Latest Recruitment at NLNG Ship Management Limited (NSML) – Apply Now

NLNG Ship Management Limited (NSML), a subsidiary of Nigeria LNG Limited, seeks to engage personnel for immediate employment in the capacity below:

Contents

Open Jobs

Head, Marine Operations

Head, Marine Consultancy

Senior Instructor

Fleet Trainer

Method of Application

Head, Marine Operations

Job TypeFull Time

QualificationBA/BSc/HND

Experience 8 years

Location Rivers

Job Field Logistics

REF: NST/1/201 8/05/001

Location: Bonny Island, Rivers

The Job

Coordinate the provision of safe, timely and efficient Port and Terminal operations in support of Production, Commercial and NLNG business targets through management of marine resources, stakeholders and NLNG vessel traffic management system for speedy vessel turnaround.

The duties will include, but are not limited to the following:

Manage and coordinate the export tankers jelly schedules and berthing operations for safe and timely loading operations at NLNG Jellies.

Manage and operate Vessel Traffic Management & Information Systems (VTIMS) and Marine Control Building for safe navigation of vessels arriving and departing NLNG Jetties through Bonny channel, and monitoring of the entire terminal waterfront.

Manage marine staff and contract staff tor efficient delivery of marine service as well as provide support for the coordination and management of terminal incidents and emergency situations, to reduce operational loss to company

Liaise! interface with relevant government agencies, regulatory and industry bodies, committees, emergency services and consultants to ensure no disruption to Terminal Marine Operations.

Plan and manage marine support crafts for service optimization and fuel efficiency as well as develop and implement initiatives for operational improvements.

Coordinate marine crafts and marine facility user inspection schedules and follow up to ensure that they are available, reliable and fit-for purpose.

Facilitate ship/shore interface from nomination to departure including transfer of stores, ship wastes, personnel and victualling at Jelly, mid-streams and OPL for smooth ship operations.

Manage demurrage and towage verifications with the aim to reduce company demurrage exposure and improve towage cost recovery

The Person

The right candidate should:

Have a minimum of Class 1 Deck Certificate of Competency issued by an internationally recognized Maritime Flag State

Minimum of 8 years including service on Gas or Oil tankers, up to and including the rank of Chief Officer for not less than 3 years. Experience of tanker cargo operations supervision, ship/shore safety administration and marine contract services is an added advantage.

go to method of application »

Head, Marine Consultancy

Job TypeFull Time

QualificationBA/BSc/HND MBA/MSc/MA PhD/Fellowship

Experience 7 years

Location Rivers

Job Field Logistics

Ref No: NSH/NSE3/201 8/05/002

Location: Office – Bonny Island

Job Grade: Head, Marine Consultancy

The Job

Responsible for initiating, developing and providing strategic, objective maritime/shipping research and consultancy services to NSML and External Clients.

The aim will be to improve business performance in terms of operations, profitability, management, structure and strategy, and when nominated to act as site manager during construction of new ships for NSML/NLNG/ BGT or third party customers.

The duties will include, but are not limited to the following:

Manage the design, planning and regulatory approvals of major shipbuilding projects for LNG and LPG carriers, offshore units such as FLNG and FLPG barges, as well as to supervise the design and approval process.

Conduct analytical, environmental, operational, or performance studies to develop optinized solutions to the operations of various vessel machineries and designs, such as marine engines, equipment and auxiliaries, appendage design, hull form design, maneuvering characteristics, and performance based assessment of vessels, speed/power performance, and seakeeping performance.

Identify potential, emerging and developing technological streams such as the electric hybrid propulsion concepts and combining diesel-direct, diesel- electric propulsion and baitery power to achieve considerable fuel savings and reduction of emissions, for different types of vessels including tugboats, pilot and escort boats.

Carry out applicable research on ship operations such as delivery trials, fleet performance monitoring, in service performance monitoring, operability assessment, schedule reliability, maintenance and refit cost optimization, operational troubleshooting and fault finding.

Carry out research on vessel safety and traffic analysis, ship safety at sea, shipping safety in confined waters, collision risks in traffic waters etc.; carry out accident investigation, maneuvering studies, operational procedures verification, and port/channel design research studies.

Provide independent advice, planning, and act as operations representatives for a wide range of maritime operations, projects and HSE related matters. Provide insight to reduce marine-related risks in decision making in areas such as engineering and operational feasibility and safely, Front End Engineering Design (FEED) review, concept selection to build and deliver.

Undertake the role of Management Representative with respect to the MCOE (Maritime Centre of Excellence) Quality Management System (QMS) with the responsibility to oversee the establishment, implementation and day-to-day maintenance of the QMS.

Support DPA (Designated Person Ashore) and other NSML functions in researching new laws, class rules regulations, issuing advisories, developing templates, and ensuring best practices to support NSML and other third-party client operations.

Requirements

The Person: The right candidate should:

Have a minimum of Class 2 Deck or Engine Certificate of Competency issued by an internationally recognized Maritime Flag State.

Academic degree (BSc, MSc or Ph.D) in relevant field will be an added advantage.

Minimum of 7 years in the Marine industry including service on Gas and or Oil tankers and must have attained up to the rank of Chief Officer, Second Engineer or Gas Engineer and above for not less than 2 years.

Shore side operational/technical experience in an oil or gas terminal, marine simulator facility or within a reputable & internationally recognized Ship Management organisation will be an added advantage.

go to method of application »

Senior Instructor

Job TypeFull Time

QualificationBA/BSc/HND MBA/MSc/MA PhD/Fellowship

Experience 7 years

Location Rivers

Job Field Education / Teaching Logistics

Ref: NSH/NSE11/2018/05/001

Location: Office – Bonny Island, Rivers

Job Grade: Senior Instructor

The Job

Responsible for carrying out curriculum design, development, implementation and evaluation (validation) of scenarios and courses while conducting, instructing and assessing marine deck and engine simulator based trainings, as well as proficiency assessment of personnel prior to promotion or job assignment, in accordance with the NSML Integrated Training Strategy (NITS).

The duties will include, but are not limited to the following:

Prepare, instruct and assess courses for marine deck and engine simulator based training. Facilitate the development of course curriculum and new opportunities with appropriate expertise. Keep abreast of new regulations and changes in the industry and attain such changes in the course delivery.

Function as an expert resource in matters relating to simulation including educational design and delivery, evaluation, and the use of simulator equipment in maritime research for providing solutions and continuous improvement of the company’s business.

Maintenance of simulator equipment and other educational tools to ensure reliability Providing technical support and assistance in setting up and testing of simulation equipment. Compliance with the equipment manufacturer Long Term System Service Plan and ensuring value for money service agreements.

Review training processes and recommend procedural or policy change to improve operations as well as the continuous review and improvement in implementation of NSML Integrated Training Strategy.

Maintenance of training records, reports and appropriate archiving in accordance with approval standards. Assess and record student achievement, monitor student performance and maintain records. Assist in student guidance and learning support.

Carry out orientation of new instructors on principles of simulation training and debriefing techniques. Conduct competency based trainings and assessment, and provide feedback from trainees and instructors.

Evaluate and verify employee performance through the review of completed work assignments and demonstrated abilities in simulation. Actively develop employees through training activities, review their performance and jointly carry out proficiency assessment of personnel prior to promotion or job assignment in conjunction with the HR, terminal and fleet manager.

Ensure compliance with the accredited MCOE (Maritime Centre of Excellence) QMS (Quality Management System) and training standards. Contribute to the growth and development of the MCOE/NSML business activities and ensure adherence to the company’s HSE policy.

The Person

The right candidate should:

Have a minimum of Class 2 Deck Certificate of Competency issued by an internationally recognized Maritime Flag State

Academic degree (B.Sc, M.Sc or Ph.D) in relevant field will be an added advantage

Minimum of 7 years in the Marine industry including service on Gas and or Oil tankers and must have attained up to the rank of Chief Officer and above for not less than 2 years.

Shore side operational/technical experience in an oil or gas terminal, marine simulator facility or within a reputable & internationally recognized ship management organisation will be an added advantage.

go to method of application »

Fleet Trainer

Job TypeFull Time

QualificationBA/BSc/HND

Experience 7 years

Location Rivers

Job Field Education / Teaching Logistics

REF: NSH/NSE13/201 8/05/001

Location: Bonny Island, Rivers

Job Grade: Integrated Fleet Trainer

The Job

Responsible for implementing seafarer training policy and strategy as well as assisting in managing the training and development of NSML officers and ratings to ensure that they possess requisite competences for safe manning operations to enable NSML meet its contractual obligations.

The duties will include, but are not limited to the following:

Articulate and continually develop procedures and business processes for regular onboard-training of seagoing personnel. Ensure adherence to uniform standards and application of policies and procedures for cadets, trainee electrical officers, shipboard officers; and initiating follow-up action in response to identified training needs, as reported by Fleet Manager and maintaining Crew training statistics.

Monitor progress of the Company’s HSE policy against clearly defined targets and long-term objectives. Advise fleet management and Head of Training on detectable trends/shortfalls, and conduct appropriate framings.

As co-ordinated by the Company’s Head of Training, responsible for systematic visits to Fleet vessels and NSML office auditing, as required by the ISM Code, and produce written audit reports for each of these visits.

Undertake internal ISPS/MLC Audit as the DPA delegate on-board NSML managed vessels including Navigational, Cargo, Galley Audit and reporting the outcome to the Fleet & Training Managers

Carry out on-board training of officers and crew on navigation, safety or engineering matters and reporting the outcome to the HR manager and the Head, Training and Development.

Carry out on-board assessment/appraisal of seagoing personnel including Professional Skill Development and GAP Analysis review, when required, reporting the outcomes to the HR Manager and Fleet Manager.

When required, deputise for Fleet Senior Staff at short notice, to provide emergency cover (according to discipline).

Provide independent assistance, as required, in investigations into shipboard incidents.

The Person

The right candidate should:

Have a minimum of Class 1 Engine Certificate of Competency issued by an internationally recognised Maritime Flag State

Minimum of 7 years in the Marine industry including service on Gas and or Oil tankers and must have attained up to the rank of Chief Engineer and above for not less than 2 years.

Shore side experience in similar role or operational/technical experience within a reputable & internationally recognized Ship Management organization will be an added advantage.

Method of Application

Click Here for More Information



Note

Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

Any false information provided during or after the application process will lead to the outright disqualification of such candidate(s)

Interested and qualified? Go to Nigeria LNG career website on docs.google.com to apply

(Visited 3 times, 3 visits today)