Apply For KPMG Nigeria Finance Manager Job

KPMG Nigeria – Our client is a leading manufacturing company that majors in the production of premium quality sanitary wares, ceramic and porcelain tiles, and services the African and Europe market, In line with its desire to ensure that key roles are filled by the best talent with the requisite skills and experience, our client seeks to recruit an experienced individual to fill the position of finance Manager.

Qualifications and Competencies

. 10 + years of relevant business experience

. Strong team player; great relationship-building skills

. Exposure/working knowledge of ERP systems.

. Bachelor’s Degree required in a recognized Accounting qualification preferred (CIMA, ACA, ACCA)

. Commercially minded with similar experience within an FMCG environment

. Demonstrated ability to lead and influence across an organization

