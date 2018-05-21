Graduate Customer Service Officers at United Bank for Africa (UBA) – Multiple Locations

Job Title : Graduate Customer Service Officers

Employer : United Bank for Africa Plc (UBA)

Specialization : Banking / Insurance

Location : Multiple

Job Type : Full time

About the Employer

United Bank for Africa Plc (UBA) is one of Africa’s leading financial institutions, with operations in 19 African countries and 3 global financial centres: London, Paris and New York. From a single country organisation founded in 1949 in Nigeria, UBA has grown to become a Pan-African provider of financial services with over 11 million customers, through close to 1000 business offices and touch points globally.United Bank for Africa Jobs 2018 – Applications are hereby invited from suitably qualified candidates for the Graduate Customer Service Officers recruitment in Nigeria.

Reference No: HRWEST123C001

Locations: Benin City-Edo; Ado Ekiti- Ekiti; Abeokuta South-Ogun; Akure South-Ondo; Osogbo – Osun; Ibadan South-West – Oyo

Contract Type: Permanent

Job Functions: Banking

Industries: Banking / Finance & Investment

Slot: 6

Job Objective

To ensure the business office provides excellent quality banking service to all customers.

To maintain contact with new and existing customers on routine account management activities.

To engage customers in cross selling of the bank’s products and services including E-sales

Role and Responsibilities

Customer Relations Management/Sales:

Proactively develop client relationships, anticipate and provide solutions to client needs and give high priority to client satisfaction.

Accurately assess the risk profile, suitability and appropriateness of clients when marketing the banks products and services by maintaining an accurate and up to date call report, KYC database.

Sale to prospective customers UBA’s E-banking products, enrol new customers, and resolve related issues.

Engage customers to cross sell bank products and services

Increase product sales, and customer loyalty by maintaining good client relationship.

Open and maintain accounts in accordance with the established procedures. Apply regulatory requirements such as KYC, Money laundering Prevention procedures at all times.

Accomplish tasks efficiently by showing concern for all aspects of the job, pay attention to detail and ensure that output is delivered at the highest possible standard

Ensure that the customer’s instructions are duly effected by applying all standard checks and controls, coordinating with other department including head office operations and compliance.

Ensure proper documentation for all new and existing accounts.

Ensure timely opening of new accounts on the system.

Support branch sales and service team.

Cheque book issuance and maintenance.

Dormant account reactivation

Meeter/Greeter.

Customer Service Ambassador:

Service improvement

Ensure that all walk-in customers are directed to the right counters, assisted in completing transactions, and serviced efficiently.

Service issues resolution:

Answer all customer queries, resolve ‘on the spot’ service issues; escalate to BOM, issues that cannot be handled on the spot.

Follow up customers with pending cases, and keep him/her informed.

Compile and publish customer satisfaction score daily

Download Customers’ issues from the Group Response Portal (GRP) and monitor resolution of issues logged against the branch through the Business Office staff.

Requirements

Educational Qualification:

Minimum Educational level – B.Sc. in any related discipline

Age:

27years and below.

Experience (Optional):

Prior experience in banking operations is highly desirable

Relevant banking experience preferably supporting retail customers

Sales knowledge, skill & experience (added advantage).

Knowledge:

Sound knowledge of Banking products and services

Good understanding of the operational, credit and regulatory risks facing the business

Business Development and acquisition.

Key Skills:

Excellent customer service orientation

High level of integrity

Good verbal & written communication skills

Selling skills

Focused, Motivated & Results Oriented

Paying attention to details

Good interpersonal skills

Fast and error-free processing

Strong problem resolution skills

Selling & Marketing Skills.

Application Closing Date

31st May, 2018.

How to Apply for this Position

Interested persons wishing to apply for this position should Click here to apply

