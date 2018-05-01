2018 Start2Grow Graduate Program at Hewlett Packard (HP) – Apply now

Hewlett Packard (HP) is the largest technology solutions provider in Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) and worldwide. The company’s offerings span from IT infrastructure, personal computing and access devices to global services, imaging and printing. Our customers are virtually everybody: consumers, small and medium sized companies, large corporations as well as Government institutions.Start2Grow Graduate Program – Sales and Product Management

Job Type Full Time

Qualification BA/BSc/HND

Location Lagos

Job Field Graduate Jobs Sales / Marketing / Retail / Business Development

Job ID 3029197

Locations: Bucharest, Romania; Budapest, Hungary; Casablanca, Morocco; Istanbul, Turkey; Lagos, Lagos, Nigeria; Moscow, Russian Federation; Prague, Czech Republic; Riyadh, Saudi Arabia; Sandton, South Africa; Sofia, Bulgaria; Warsaw, Poland

Detailed Description

As a Start2Grow Graduate, you will be exposed to roles across Sales and Product Management, having the opportunity to gain a clear strategic vision of the printing and computing markets. You will be an active member of the CEMA Go-to-Market Team, helping your customers and partners to take their business to the next level with the HP portfolio (Printing and Personal Systems products, services and solutions).

Within the program you will also improve your soft skills by creating your own development plan, including sales and leadership trainings, on-the-job stretch assignments, feedback sessions, and coaching with world class IT leaders.

Do you want to make an impact? Then apply!

Requirements

Among your superpowers, do you have:

Graduate degree obtained in the last 12 months in Business Administration, Marketing, Economics, Finance or similar

Fluency in English + fluency in the native language/s of the country you are applying to

Passion about technology and innovation

Self-motivation, confidence and fast learning skills

Creativity, proactiveness and strong inter-personal abilities

Advanced Excel and PowerPoint knowledge.

Benefits

Begin your journey by reinventing the best practices other companies already look up to. Join us, we offer you:

A competitive 2-year contract (to start with)

In-company development programs and platforms

International and cross-functional exposure

Future development opportunities to build your own career across different businesses and functions.

Method of Application

Interested and qualified? Go to Hewlett Packard – HP career website on h30631.www3.hp.com to apply

(Visited 2 times, 2 visits today)