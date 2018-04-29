Nigerian Navy List of Successful Candidates for DSSC Course 25

Nigerian Navy releases List of Successful Candidates for DSSC Course 25 Recruitment Exercise 2018 – The Nigerian Navy wishes to inform the general public the candidates whose names appear in the link below were successful at the Nigerian Navy Direct Short Service Commission Course 25 held at the Nigerian Navy Secondary School, Ojo, Lagos State from 15th to 23rd December 2017 and 4th to 10th April 2018.

These candidates are to report for training at the Nigerian Naval College, Onne Rivers State on Friday 4 May 2018.

Candidates are to come along with the following:

Original and photocopies of: Duly completed Registration Forms. National Identity Card (acknowledgment slip admissible). First School Leaving Certificate and Senior Secondary School Certificate (WAEC, NECO, etc). Certificates from tertiary institutions. Certificate of registration with professional bodies. Federal Ministry of Education authentication of foreign certificates. NYSC Discharge/Exemption Certificate. Birth Certificate/Declaration of Age. Certificate of Local Government of origin. Two (2) recent coloured passport-sized photographs. Medical Consultants are to include: Certificate of registration with the Medical and dental Council of Nigeria. Evidence of fellowship of West African Colleges or National Medical Colleges in respective specializations such as FWACS, FWACO, FMOG or equivalents obtained from foreign institutions. Certificate of registration of additional certificates.

Two pairs of white shorts.

Two pairs of white trousers.

One pair of black trousers.

One belt (preferably black).

Two white long sleeved shirts and 2 polo shirts.

Two pairs of blue shorts and white round neck vests.

A pair of national dress (white kaftan for Juma’at).

Two pairs of white socks.

Two pairs of white canvas shoes.

One black lounge suite.

One pair of black cover shoes.

Black polish, brushes, shaving kit and toiletries.

Two white bed sheets and pillow cases for 3 x 6 bed.

Female candidates should come along with the following items in addition: Two pairs of trouser suits. Two long skirts. One pair of black low-heeled cover shoes. Two pairs of black or blue short tights.



Click Here to View/Download List (PDF)

Note: Candidates who fail to report by 6pm on Tuesday 8th May 2018 will not be accepted for training.

