2018-2019 Korean Government Scholarships for Bachelors, Masters & PhD for Developing Countries

The Korean Government in her commitment to promote and support education is providing Korean Government Scholarship for Bachelors, Masters & PhD for Developing Countries 2018-2019.

The Korean Government Scholarship Program (KGSP) is offered to international students who want to pursue Bachelors, Masters and PhD degrees in Korean Universities. The scholarship is aimed to provide international students with an opportunity to conduct advanced studies at higher educational institutions in Korea, to develop global leaders and strengthen Korea-friendly networks worldwide.

Level/ Field of Study:

korean scholarship for international students is designed for Bachelors, Masters and PhD and should be Studying in any of the Courses offered at one of the 60 participating Korean higher institutions

Host Nationality:

korean scholarship for international students is hosted by the Korean Government

Eligible Nationalities:

korean scholarship for international students is designed for Applicants from international Countries.

China, Japan, Russia, Cambodia, Mongolia, Vietnam, Mexico, India, Indonesia, Thailand, Laos, Malaysia, Philippines, Kazakhstan, Myanmar, Chinese Taipei, Uzbekistan, Turkey, USA, Ethiopia, Colombia, Nepal, Senegal, Bangladesh, Ukraine, New Zealand, Sri Lanka, Morocco, Azerbaijan, El Salvador, Egypt, Tanzania, Germany, France, Dominica, Chile, Iran, Canada, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Kyrgyzstan, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Pakistan, Gabon, Romania, Belarus, Bulgaria, Slovakia, United Kingdom, Czech, Guatemala, Ecuador, Algeria, Yemen, Uganda, Belize, Honduras, Italy, Tunisia, United Arab Emirates, Poland, Ghana, Georgia, Greece, Guinea, Guinea-Bissau, Nigeria, Republic of South Africa, Netherlands, Nicaragua, Democratic Republic of Timor-Leste, Rwanda, Libya, Lithuania, Moldavia, Bahrain, Barbados, Bahamas, Venezuela, Bolivia, Burkina Faso, Brazil, Brunei, Serbia, Seychelles, Sudan, Sweden, Slovenia, Armenia, Argentina, Haïti, Ireland, Afghanistan, Angola, Oman, Austria, Uruguay, Iraq, Israel, Zambia, Cameroon, Qatar, Kenya, Costa Rica, Cote d’Ivoire, Croatia, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Panama, Paraguay, Papua New Guinea, Peru, Fiji, Hungary, Australia, Jordan

Scholarship Benefits:

The Scholarship covers a lot of goodies. These Include the Following:

Flight

Tuition

Stipend

Medical Insurance

Settlement Allowance

Completion Grants

2018-2019 Korean Government Scholarship Requirements:

Both an applicant and his/her parents must be citizens of their country of origin.

※ Applicants should not hold Korean citizenship.

– Applicants should have adequate health, both mentally and physically, to stay in a foreign country for a long time.

– Should be under 25 years of age at the date of entrance. (Undergraduate)

– Should be under 40 years of age at the date of entrance. (Graduate)

– Have finished or be scheduled to finish formal education of all elementary, middle, high school courses by the date of arrival. (Undergraduate)

– Possess a grade point average (G.P.A.) above 80% from the last educational institution attended.

– Hold a Bachelor’s degree or a Master’s degree by the date of arrival. (Graduate)

※ Applicants who have previously acheived in any undergraduate program, master’s program, or doctoral program in Korea cannot apply for this program.

However, a former or current KGSP scholar who hold the overall grade of 90% or above can reapply to this program once either through the embassy or university track.

How to Apply: Applicants can only apply for the scholarships through the Korean Embassy in their home country or a participating Korean University.

How to Apply for the 2018-2019 Korean Government Scholarship:

Applicants submit their applications either to the Korean Embassies around the world or to the partnering universities in Korea. Applications (Embassy, University) are expected from:

Graduate: February 2018 to March 2018

Undergraduate: September 2018 to October 2018 (To open in September 2018)

Visit Scholarship Webpage for Details about this scholarship.

Sponsors: The Korean Government, National Institute for International Education (NIIED).

Application Deadline:

