Systems Engineer Job at Federal Defense Space Administration – Apply Now

The Defence Space Administration (DSA) was established by the National Assembly of the Federal Republic of Nigeria to: Develop and operate military Space Technologies; Support Nigerian Military operations both within and outside the country as well as Security Agencies responsible for internal security, through the use of satellite; Provide resilient and affordable Space and Cyberspace capabilities for the Nigerian Military, other Security and Law Enforcement AgenciesApplications are invited from suitably qualified Nigerians for employment as civilian staff within the capacity below:

Job Title: Systems Engineer



Job Description

Should be able to support management and operations of all ICT infrastructure, equipment and services.

Ensures that ICT-delivered services and end-user needs are met, understood and foresee ICT configuration changes.

Provide user support and technical/functional specialist support to the office.

Assist users in solving technical problems and investigating elevated issues by confirming the validity of the problem and seeking for known solutions.

Perform needs assessment for new applications and modifications to existing ones, make sure the related policies are followed and that every ICT initiative, project or application is properly registered in the Application Portfolio.

Prepare and draft ICT operational, technical, hardware requirements and specifications

Update and maintain the ICT equipment inventory.

Job Requirements

B.Sc in Computer Science/ B,Eng Elect/Elect/ Physics or Equivalent.

Certification in MSCE

Maximum age: 26- 30 years

Only applicants with First Class and Second Class Upper Division first degrees and those with HND Distinctions and HND Upper Credit polytechnic certificates may apply.

Cognate experience in the subject discipline will be an added advantage.

Application Closing Date

9th May, 2018

How to Apply

Submit your CV and Application Online : Click Here

Application Procedure

Click the Register Button on the top right corner of the page to register (without registration you cant see the position).

Applicants are required to have the following available for registration: Passport-sized photograph CV in pdf or word format (Not more than 2 pages and 600kb)

To complete the registration, make sure you fill the registration form.

After registration, you will be required to activate your account by clicking on the link sent to your email

Login with your email and password.

Carefully read the job descripion and requirements then click the apply button for your preffered position.

Provide correct information for all fields, upload your passport photograph and CV then click the submit button.

An email would be sent to you confirming the success of your submission.

Any developments in respect to your application would be communicated to you.

Note

Application for all vacancies is free. Under no circumstance will you be required to pay any sum of money or disclose your account information to any person. The only platform for registration is through dsaportal.gov.ng DSA will not be held responsible for any information provided to other websites.

The maximum age for first degree or HND and MSc applicants is 28 and 32 years respectively.

All applicants are expected to apply for ONLY ONE position.

Only applications in respect of the advertised positions would be considered.

Only Shortlisted applicants would be contacted for aptitude test and interview

