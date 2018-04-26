Position, Navigation and Timing (PNT) Engineer Job at Federal Defense Space Administration – Apply Now

The Defence Space Administration (DSA) was established by the National Assembly of the Federal Republic of Nigeria to: Develop and operate military Space Technologies; Support Nigerian Military operations both within and outside the country as well as Security Agencies responsible for internal security, through the use of satellite; Provide resilient and affordable Space and Cyberspace capabilities for the Nigerian Military, other Security and Law Enforcement AgenciesApplications are invited from suitably qualified Nigerians for employment as civilian staff within the capacity below:

Job Title: Position, Navigation and Timing (PNT) Engineer



Job Description

Provide positioning, navigation, and timing (PNT) technical analyses in support of satellite navigation activities.

Provide PNT services including orbit determination, geo-positioning and space based navigation such as GPS.

Perform analysis and studies of next generation Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS).

Design and perform experiments to evaluate and improve orbit determination preference.

Perform a variety of assignments related to the accuracy of position, velocity determination and trajectory analysis.

Perform orbit determination for a variety of satellite missions using real and simulated data.

Design and perform experiments to evaluate and improve orbit determination performance.

Process mission data and perform mission-level and system-level analyses.

Perform analyses and studies for next-generation GNSS designs and architectures.

Job Requirements

Experience in PNT systems of systems engineering, design, technical evaluation, or acquisition oversight

Familiarity with anti-jam antennas and signal processing

Knowledge of hardware including radio frequency (RF) through digital and embedded processing

Broad technical familiarity in PNT systems (spanning space / ground / user segment technologies), military and commercial.

Experience with understanding gaps, formulating technical solutions, and also providing acquisition oversight for enterprise modernization of Joint PNT systems.

Knowledge of threats to PNT systems and their effective counter-measures

Understanding of PNT dependencies with other capabilities such as tactical communications, command and control, or targeting

Understanding of weapon systems that rely on or incorporate PNT systems

Familiarity with emerging PNT technologies from industry or academia.

Strong communications background (verbal and written)

Educational Qualification

B.Sc Physics, Engineering or Computer Science.

Only applicants with First Class and Second Class Upper Division first degrees and those with HND Distinctions and HND Upper Credit polytechnic certificates may apply. Cognate experience in the subject discipline will be an added advantage.

Professional Certification:

NSE/ COREN/ SURCON/ NIS

Application Closing Date

9th May, 2018

How to Apply

Submit your CV and Application Online : Click Here

Application Procedure

Click the Register Button on the top right corner of the page to register (without registration you cant see the position).

Applicants are required to have the following available for registration: Passport-sized photograph CV in pdf or word format (Not more than 2 pages and 600kb)

To complete the registration, make sure you fill the registration form.

After registration, you will be required to activate your account by clicking on the link sent to your email

Login with your email and password.

Carefully read the job descripion and requirements then click the apply button for your preffered position.

Provide correct information for all fields, upload your passport photograph and CV then click the submit button.

An email would be sent to you confirming the success of your submission.

Any developments in respect to your application would be communicated to you.

Note

Application for all vacancies is free. Under no circumstance will you be required to pay any sum of money or disclose your account information to any person. The only platform for registration is through dsaportal.gov.ng DSA will not be held responsible for any information provided to other websites.

The maximum age for first degree or HND and MSc applicants is 28 and 32 years respectively.

All applicants are expected to apply for ONLY ONE position.

Only applications in respect of the advertised positions would be considered.

Only Shortlisted applicants would be contacted for aptitude test and interview

