Stanbic IBTC Bank Blue Internship Program Recruitment 2018

Applications are invited for:

Job Title: Blue Internship Program

Requirements

Eligible candidates must fulfill the following criteria:

You must have a cumulative grade point average of Second Class Upper Honors or better

You must have completed at least two full academic years

Application Closing Date

18th May, 2018.

How to Apply

Submit your CV and Application Online : Click Here

