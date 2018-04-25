Guinness Nigeria Plc Job Vacancy : Graduate Sales Internship – North Division

Guinness Nigeria Plc is a major market for Diageo: Guinness Nigeria operates in the unique and fast growing alcohol industry of over 15mhl beer potential. It is the only company that does Total Beverage Alcohol (TBA) in Nigeria. It’s an on trade dominated market but with a fast growing off trade channel.We are recruiting to fill the position below:



Job Title: Sales Internship – North Division

AutoReqId: 61675BR

Function: Sales

Type of Job: Non-Employee

Level: 3rd Party Employee

Reports To: Territory Manager

Business and Role Context

Diageo’s vision is to become the best performing most trusted and respected Consumer Goods company in every market we operate. Our goal is to be ‘winning at the moment of choice’. This along with putting the consumer at the heart of everything we do, will deliver sustained, mutual growth for our brands, categories, customers and partners

A key contributor to the success of the GNPLC strategic plan is an effective & efficient field sales team developed to demonstrating industry leadership in both volume driving & brand building.

Purpose of the Role

The role is designed to develop outstanding Territory Managers by developing fundamental Selling & Leadership skills through a bespoke training program.

While in training the individual is expected to:

Ensure required outlets coverage, products distribution and also volume target for the assigned route is achieved.

Execute outlet activation standards

Leadership Standards:

Win through Execution – Demand brilliant execution to ensure we win always at the point of purchase. Must be able to influence, inspire and drive performance across Distributor (and GN employees) within their territory.

Top Accountabilities

This role is instrumental to ensuring volume and coverage target of the company is achieved. Key Accountabilities will include:

Ensure all brands/SKUs ( Stock Keeping Units) are loaded on truck daily before trucking out.

Ensure priority brands are listed and available in the right quantity in all outlets, while ensuring no out of stock situation (OOS) for other SKU’s

Sell all brands and SKUs to all customers without discrimination and achieve his volume target

To go to trade with all required selling tools

To merchandise all products while selling in all outlets

To always sell within assigned selling route/territory daily with no criss-crossing

Effectively execute outlet activation standards in all assigned outlets

Order delivery

Use SFA ( Sales Force Automation) in every call

Print a receipt via the SFA device for every Productive call

100% reconciliation every day

No credit to any store

In addition:

Ensure effective customer/business development within assigned territory

Has accountability for POS (Point of Sale) materials, Chillers, Light signs etc. deployed in retail outlets within sales territory.

Lead effective morning meetings that increase performance on all called out KPI’s

Qualifications and Experience Required

Graduate, not more than 1 year post NYSC

High level awareness of the application of Health & Safety Standards

Good communication skills –written and verbal

Good IT skills

High degree of integrity

Good interpersonal skills

Geographically mobile.

Healthy and physically fit.

Experienced driver with valid license

Work Environment:

The role is 100% field based and in a defined geographical area

Will be required to work some nights

Some travel to Divisional

Application Closing Date

Not Specified.

How to Apply

Submit your CV and Application Online : Click Here

