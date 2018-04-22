Onstream Group Job Vacancy : UFR Offshore Company Site Representative

The Onstream Group constantly searches for new solutions for our clients, adapting to current needs and changing industry trends, staying competitive globally and gaining market share.

Job Title: UFR Offshore Company Site Representative (Night, Local)Job Description

The COMPANY rep is designated Responsible for Safety and Environment on Site delegate (RSES-D) and is directly accountable for the safe execution of the offshore works.

Installation Activities

The SERVICE holder is UFR Contractor’s focal point for day to day activity onboard the installation vessel. In a narrow coordination with the UFR Installation team based in Lagos, the SERVICE holder shall:

Supervise that the agreed procedures are respected during all the offshore presence of the installation vessel on CLIENT site, mainly for the following activities performed onboard the vessel by URF Contractor: Supply / Barge activities alongside or at close vicinity of the vessel Transfer of equipment onboard the vessel Deck operations Lifting, overboarding, lowering and landing of subsea structures Subsea ROV works

Ensure that any modification of the agreed procedure is covered by the Management of Change agreed process

Sign in due time and when satisfactory preparation level has been achieved each specific Ready for Installation certificate.

Communicate with onshore support to: Plan the coming operations Mobilise offshore relevant personnel from other packages (i.e. SPS & Umbilical Contractor Personnel)

Communicate, in accordance with the defined project procedures, with COMPANY Representative acting onboard other vessel(s) working at Site in case of co-activities or SIMOPS activities.

Ensure, when relevant, the interface onboard the vessel between MWS Representative and URF Contractor and ensure, in accordance with MWS agreed scope, that relevant MWS certificate has been issued.

Ensure that ICAPS are filled, signed and transferred to URF Contractor’s ICAPS Coordinator

Ensure recording of daily report activities on board and approves the daily report issued by CONTRACTOR. This reporting shall include activities on board the vessel but also any other activities interfacing with his own activities.

The SERVICE holder will lead the COMPANY supervision team onboard the vessel.

Job Requirements

Sound background in Oil and Gas installations, marine operations and offshore construction.

Minimum 10 years’ experience in Design and Installation of Subsea / Deepwater Steel Structures or previous exposure to UFR EPCI projects.

Good knowledge of international structural design codes / standards and CLIENT general specifications.

Good organizational skills

Experience in leadership and team management

Fluent in English (verbal and written).

BOSIET certificate.

