Blue Sea Drill Oil & Gas Limited Job Vacancy : Utilityhand / Galleyhand / Steward

Blue Sea Drill Oil & Gas Limited, is recruiting suitably qualified candidates for immediate employment into the position below:Job Title: Utilityhand / Galleyhand / Steward
Job Description
Duties include, but not limited to:
Cleaning of galley, sleeping quarters and bathroom facilities
Sweeping, mopping and waxing of floors
Food Prep as directed by the Steward/Night Cook
Unloading, storing of groceries and linen
Maintaining service standards in housekeeping, food service and safety
Requirements
Valid government- issued identification
Current TWIC Card
Own Reliable transportation
Ability to read and write English and perform basic math functions.
Food Service background a plus. Consistent previous work history. Be able to pass company physical and drug screen
Be able to be DISA certified
Application Closing Date
Not Specified.
How to Apply
Interested and qualified candidates should send their CV’s to: blueseadrill@gmail.com Using the “Job Title” as the subject of the mail.
