Blue Sea Drill Oil & Gas Limited Job Vacancy : Utilityhand / Galleyhand / Steward

Blue Sea Drill Oil & Gas Limited, is recruiting suitably qualified candidates for immediate employment into the position below:Job Title: Utilityhand / Galleyhand / Steward

Job Description

Duties include, but not limited to:

Cleaning of galley, sleeping quarters and bathroom facilities

Sweeping, mopping and waxing of floors

Food Prep as directed by the Steward/Night Cook

Unloading, storing of groceries and linen

Maintaining service standards in housekeeping, food service and safety

Requirements

Valid government- issued identification

Current TWIC Card

Own Reliable transportation

Ability to read and write English and perform basic math functions.

Food Service background a plus. Consistent previous work history. Be able to pass company physical and drug screen

Be able to be DISA certified

Application Closing Date

Not Specified.

How to Apply

Interested and qualified candidates should send their CV’s to: blueseadrill@gmail.com Using the “Job Title” as the subject of the mail.

(Visited 5 times, 5 visits today)