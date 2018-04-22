Blue Sea Drill Oil & Gas Limited Job Vacancy : Offshore Supervisor / Offshore Crane Operator
Blue Sea Drill Oil & Gas Limited, is recruiting suitably qualified candidates for immediate employment into the position below:Job Title: Offshore Supervisor / Offshore Crane Operator
Requirements
Qualified Candidates must have:
TWIC card
6 months of previous offshore experience
Must be able to pass a drug screen
Ready to become part of our team
Application Closing Date
1st May, 2018.
How to Apply
Interested and qualified candidates should send their CV’s to: blueseadrill@gmail.com Using the “Job Title” as the subject of the mail.
