Blue Sea Drill Oil & Gas Limited Job Vacancy : Offshore Supervisor / Offshore Crane Operator

Blue Sea Drill Oil & Gas Limited, is recruiting suitably qualified candidates for immediate employment into the position below:Job Title: Offshore Supervisor / Offshore Crane Operator

Requirements

Qualified Candidates must have:

TWIC card

6 months of previous offshore experience

Must be able to pass a drug screen

Ready to become part of our team

Application Closing Date

1st May, 2018.

How to Apply

Interested and qualified candidates should send their CV’s to: blueseadrill@gmail.com Using the “Job Title” as the subject of the mail.

(Visited 7 times, 7 visits today)