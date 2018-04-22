Blue Sea Drill Oil & Gas Limited Job Vacancy : Offshore Cook / Night Cook
Blue Sea Drill Oil & Gas Limited, is recruiting suitably qualified candidates for immediate employment into the position below:Job Title: Offshore Cook / Night Cook
Duties
Duties include, but not limited to:
Preparation of meals and baked goods from scratch
Cleaning / Supervision of cleaning of galley, sleeping quarters, bathroom facilities
Unloading, storing of groceries and linen. Stock rotation. Taking inventory of same
Setting work schedules, assignments for Trinity personnel on operation
Maintaining service standards in housekeeping, food service and safety
Accurate daily maintenance of all paperwork necessary for accounting
Ordering of stores and supplies
Menu planning
Requirements
Valid government- issued identification
Current TWIC Card
Own Reliable transportation
Ability to read and write English and perform basic math functions
Food Service background-military, institutional, full service restaurant, (owner, operator, manager of same)
Knowledge of full service menu, dietary/nutritional menu planning and implementation, scratch baking experience * Food Costing and inventory control knowledge
Be able to pass company physical and drug screen
Be able to be DISA certified
Required Experience:
5 years Offshore or Military/Institutional Scratch Cooking and Managerial experience.
Application Closing Date
Not Specified.
How to Apply
Interested and qualified candidates should send their CV’s to: blueseadrill@gmail.com Using the “Job Title” as the subject of the mail.
