Blue Sea Drill Oil & Gas Limited Job Vacancy : Offshore Cook / Night Cook

Blue Sea Drill Oil & Gas Limited, is recruiting suitably qualified candidates for immediate employment into the position below:Job Title: Offshore Cook / Night Cook

Duties

Duties include, but not limited to:

Preparation of meals and baked goods from scratch

Cleaning / Supervision of cleaning of galley, sleeping quarters, bathroom facilities

Unloading, storing of groceries and linen. Stock rotation. Taking inventory of same

Setting work schedules, assignments for Trinity personnel on operation

Maintaining service standards in housekeeping, food service and safety

Accurate daily maintenance of all paperwork necessary for accounting

Ordering of stores and supplies

Menu planning

Requirements

Valid government- issued identification

Current TWIC Card

Own Reliable transportation

Ability to read and write English and perform basic math functions

Food Service background-military, institutional, full service restaurant, (owner, operator, manager of same)

Knowledge of full service menu, dietary/nutritional menu planning and implementation, scratch baking experience * Food Costing and inventory control knowledge

Be able to pass company physical and drug screen

Be able to be DISA certified

Required Experience:

5 years Offshore or Military/Institutional Scratch Cooking and Managerial experience.

Application Closing Date

Not Specified.

How to Apply

Interested and qualified candidates should send their CV’s to: blueseadrill@gmail.com Using the “Job Title” as the subject of the mail.

