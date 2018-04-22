Blue Sea Drill Oil & Gas Limited Job Vacancy : Instrument Technician

Blue Sea Drill Oil & Gas Limited, is recruiting suitably qualified candidates for immediate employment into the position below:Job Title: Instrument Technician

Job Description

We are currently seeking an Instrument technician with LNG plant commissioning and construction experience,and must be able to work without direct supervision.

The Instrument Technician will be working on the commissioning of a mid-scale LNG plant in Nigeria on a 45 / 15 day rotation over a 12 month period.

Responsibilities

Installation, repairs, troubleshooting, fault diagnosis, and calibration of instrumentation

Programming Alan Bradley and Siemens PLC’s, without supervision.

Testing plant instrumentation and control systems.

Follow electrical and instrument plans to meet the needs of client

Self-motivated, with the capability to deliver finish work product that must meet tight tolerances

Team oriented with the ability to follow stringent project schedules

Write detailed reports to be used in commissioning and handover

Requirements

5+ years of experience with concrete forms

Must have LNG plant have experience commissioning and constructing LNG plants

Must be able to program Alan Bradley and Siemens PLC’s, without supervision.

Preferred TWIC card

Clearly communicate in English

Additional Requirements:

Immediate start date

Assignment period -12 months

Required to work on-site

Experience:

Concrete forms: 5 years (Required)

LNG Plant Construction: 1 year (Required)

LNG Plant Commissioning: 1 year (Required)

Licenses or Certifications:

TWIC (Required)

Passport (Required)

Language:

English (Required)

Application Closing Date

Not Specified.

How to Apply

Interested and qualified candidates should send their CV’s to: blueseadrill@gmail.com Using the “Job Title” as the subject of the mail.

