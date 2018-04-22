Blue Sea Drill Oil & Gas Limited Job Vacancy : Instrument Technician
Blue Sea Drill Oil & Gas Limited, is recruiting suitably qualified candidates for immediate employment into the position below:Job Title: Instrument Technician
Job Description
We are currently seeking an Instrument technician with LNG plant commissioning and construction experience,and must be able to work without direct supervision.
The Instrument Technician will be working on the commissioning of a mid-scale LNG plant in Nigeria on a 45 / 15 day rotation over a 12 month period.
Responsibilities
Installation, repairs, troubleshooting, fault diagnosis, and calibration of instrumentation
Programming Alan Bradley and Siemens PLC’s, without supervision.
Testing plant instrumentation and control systems.
Follow electrical and instrument plans to meet the needs of client
Self-motivated, with the capability to deliver finish work product that must meet tight tolerances
Team oriented with the ability to follow stringent project schedules
Write detailed reports to be used in commissioning and handover
Requirements
5+ years of experience with concrete forms
Must have LNG plant have experience commissioning and constructing LNG plants
Must be able to program Alan Bradley and Siemens PLC’s, without supervision.
Preferred TWIC card
Clearly communicate in English
Additional Requirements:
Immediate start date
Assignment period -12 months
Required to work on-site
Experience:
Concrete forms: 5 years (Required)
LNG Plant Construction: 1 year (Required)
LNG Plant Commissioning: 1 year (Required)
Licenses or Certifications:
TWIC (Required)
Passport (Required)
Language:
English (Required)
Application Closing Date
Not Specified.
How to Apply
Interested and qualified candidates should send their CV’s to: blueseadrill@gmail.com Using the “Job Title” as the subject of the mail.
