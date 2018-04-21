Editab J. Marine Services Job Vacancy : Secretary

Editab J. Marine Services was incorporated on 1st July 2002 as a private enterprise under the companies and Allied Matters Act 1990 with registration No LAZ 132152. We a well-established Marine Technical and Allied services consultancy with specialization in Survey, Servicing & Testing of Radio Communications Equipment and Navigational Aids, Propulsion Control and Engine Monitoring, Generator and Engine Services/repairs, Logic Circuits, etc.We are recruiting to fill the position below:

Job Title: Secretary

Requirements

A young lady with experience in marketing, internet, Microsoft words, Excel, PDF & Corel draw.

The person should/must have a minimum of HND/OND.

Application Closing Date

4th May, 2018.

How to Apply

Interested and qualified candidates should send their CV’s to: Info@editabjmarinesvcs.com.ng

