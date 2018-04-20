PricewaterhouseCooper Job Vacancy : Data & Analytics Manager -Apply Now

PwC firms help organizations and individuals create the value they are looking for. We are a network of firms in 158 countries with more than 180,000 people who are committed to delivering quality in Assurance, Tax and Advisory servicesWe are recruiting to fill the position below:

Job Title: Data & Analytics Manager



Reference Number: 125-NIG00172

Department: Assurance

Job type: Permanent

Job Profile

The candidate will function as a Manager specializing in Data and Analytics team

He/She will lead the delivery of data and analytics solutions to a diverse range of clients in various industry sectors, and work with PwC teams both within and outside D&A to develop tailored solutions for clients.

Roles & Responsibilities

Leading teams and delivery of compliance related projects of varying complexity through projects plans, economics, monitoring and evaluating risks, budgets and delivery of projects in line with required standards.

Provide compliance advisory and assurance services to clients across all industries in line with evolving data and analytics methodologies, framework and standards.

Provide recommendations to ultimately improve entity-wide data governance/processes and practices, and aid the development of a sound decision making from data & analytics results within the organisation.

Develop and implement robust data governance structures, frameworks and policies to support organisations seeking to improve their effectiveness and establish a culture of sound analytics practices.

Lead risk assessments on data & analytics risk areas.

Develop, implement and review a controls framework around the organisations compliance processes.

Develop training materials and facilitate data & analytics training programs.

Review, analyse and advise on new and evolving data & analytics solutions, and their potential impact/ implications for organisations in various respective sectors.

Play a key role in people development activities (coaching/ mentoring) for less experienced team members and play a key role in attracting and retaining talent to build the team as the business grows.

Establish and maintain strong working relationship with existing and potential clients, stakeholders and members of the C-Suite.

Engage in business development activities and initiatives.

Develop thought leadership in data & analytics for companies across various industries.

Promote the Data & Analytics within PwC in order to encourage collaboration and increase internal leads.

Required Qualifications

Minimum of a Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering, Economics, Statistics, Mathematics, Computer Science, Informatics, Operations Research, or other quantitative disciplines.

Degree Preferred: Master’s Degree or Doctorate in Engineering, Economics, Statistics, Mathematics, Computer Science, Informatics, Operations Research, or other quantitative disciplines.

Demonstrates thorough knowledge and/or a proven record of success in the following areas:

New technology learning and quickly evaluating their technical and commercial viability;

Machine learning techniques for addressing a variety of problems (e.g. consumer segmentation, revenue forecasting, image classification, etc.)

Machine learning algorithms (e.g. k-nearest neighbors, random forests, ensemble methods, deep neural networks, etc.) and when it is appropriate to use each technique.

Required Skills & Experience:

Building machine learning models and systems, interpreting their output, and communicating the results;

Moving models from development to production.

Data Science – Experience turning complex datasets into valuable insights (using tools such as Python, R, Machine learning).

Data Engineering – knowledge of big data architectures and best practice engineering processes and tools (such as Hadoop, Map Reduce, Hive).

Business Intelligence/Visualisation: Experience developing solutions using BI tools (e.g., R-Shiny, Python, Matplotlib, Seaborn, bokeh, etc., PowerBI, Qlik, and Tableau).

Data Warehousing: Strong relational database and data warehousing knowledge (including T-SQL, PL/SQL, NoSQL, Hadoop, cloud-based databases such as GCP BigQuery or similar).

Data Management: Proven capability in the use of ETL and/or Master Data Management solutions (Informatica, MS SQL Server, IBM InfoSphere).

Team working and leadership: A strong background in collaborative working with other creative and passionate data engineers.

Data Processing Tools: R(dplyr, etc), Python (Numpy, Pandas, etc.), Spark, etc;

Experience in building and maintaining strong relationships with C-Level client stakeholders.

Experience in business development and relationship building.

Strong analytics, IT skills and technical depth.

Excellent analytical skills, attention to detail and problem solving skills.

A proactive approach to problem solving, delivering results and meeting client expectations.

Excellent written and oral communications skills (presentation & facilitation).

Project management skills – ability to manage across multiple and complex projects.

Demonstrable creativity and innovation.

Application Closing Date

11th May, 2018.

How to Apply

Submit your CV and Application Online

