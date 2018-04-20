PricewaterhouseCooper Job Vacancy : Data & Analytics Manager -Apply Now
PwC firms help organizations and individuals create the value they are looking for. We are a network of firms in 158 countries with more than 180,000 people who are committed to delivering quality in Assurance, Tax and Advisory servicesWe are recruiting to fill the position below:
Job Title: Data & Analytics Manager
Reference Number: 125-NIG00172
Department: Assurance
Job type: Permanent
Job Profile
- The candidate will function as a Manager specializing in Data and Analytics team
- He/She will lead the delivery of data and analytics solutions to a diverse range of clients in various industry sectors, and work with PwC teams both within and outside D&A to develop tailored solutions for clients.
Roles & Responsibilities
- Leading teams and delivery of compliance related projects of varying complexity through projects plans, economics, monitoring and evaluating risks, budgets and delivery of projects in line with required standards.
- Provide compliance advisory and assurance services to clients across all industries in line with evolving data and analytics methodologies, framework and standards.
- Provide recommendations to ultimately improve entity-wide data governance/processes and practices, and aid the development of a sound decision making from data & analytics results within the organisation.
- Develop and implement robust data governance structures, frameworks and policies to support organisations seeking to improve their effectiveness and establish a culture of sound analytics practices.
- Lead risk assessments on data & analytics risk areas.
- Develop, implement and review a controls framework around the organisations compliance processes.
- Develop training materials and facilitate data & analytics training programs.
- Review, analyse and advise on new and evolving data & analytics solutions, and their potential impact/ implications for organisations in various respective sectors.
- Play a key role in people development activities (coaching/ mentoring) for less experienced team members and play a key role in attracting and retaining talent to build the team as the business grows.
- Establish and maintain strong working relationship with existing and potential clients, stakeholders and members of the C-Suite.
- Engage in business development activities and initiatives.
- Develop thought leadership in data & analytics for companies across various industries.
- Promote the Data & Analytics within PwC in order to encourage collaboration and increase internal leads.
Required Qualifications
- Minimum of a Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering, Economics, Statistics, Mathematics, Computer Science, Informatics, Operations Research, or other quantitative disciplines.
- Degree Preferred: Master’s Degree or Doctorate in Engineering, Economics, Statistics, Mathematics, Computer Science, Informatics, Operations Research, or other quantitative disciplines.
- Demonstrates thorough knowledge and/or a proven record of success in the following areas:
- New technology learning and quickly evaluating their technical and commercial viability;
- Machine learning techniques for addressing a variety of problems (e.g. consumer segmentation, revenue forecasting, image classification, etc.)
- Machine learning algorithms (e.g. k-nearest neighbors, random forests, ensemble methods, deep neural networks, etc.) and when it is appropriate to use each technique.
Required Skills & Experience:
- Building machine learning models and systems, interpreting their output, and communicating the results;
- Moving models from development to production.
- Data Science – Experience turning complex datasets into valuable insights (using tools such as Python, R, Machine learning).
- Data Engineering – knowledge of big data architectures and best practice engineering processes and tools (such as Hadoop, Map Reduce, Hive).
- Business Intelligence/Visualisation: Experience developing solutions using BI tools (e.g., R-Shiny, Python, Matplotlib, Seaborn, bokeh, etc., PowerBI, Qlik, and Tableau).
- Data Warehousing: Strong relational database and data warehousing knowledge (including T-SQL, PL/SQL, NoSQL, Hadoop, cloud-based databases such as GCP BigQuery or similar).
- Data Management: Proven capability in the use of ETL and/or Master Data Management solutions (Informatica, MS SQL Server, IBM InfoSphere).
- Team working and leadership: A strong background in collaborative working with other creative and passionate data engineers.
- Data Processing Tools: R(dplyr, etc), Python (Numpy, Pandas, etc.), Spark, etc;
- Experience in building and maintaining strong relationships with C-Level client stakeholders.
- Experience in business development and relationship building.
- Strong analytics, IT skills and technical depth.
- Excellent analytical skills, attention to detail and problem solving skills.
- A proactive approach to problem solving, delivering results and meeting client expectations.
- Excellent written and oral communications skills (presentation & facilitation).
- Project management skills – ability to manage across multiple and complex projects.
- Demonstrable creativity and innovation.
Application Closing Date
11th May, 2018.
How to Apply
Submit your CV and Application Online : Click Here
