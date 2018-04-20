May & Baker Nigeria Plc Job Vacancy : In-Process Checker (Team Leader) -Apply Now

Baker Nigeria Plc , We are committed to applying our resources and science to improve the quality of life. We provide quality and affordable medicines, food and beverages to those who need them.We are recruiting to fill the position below:

Job Title: In-Process Checker (Team Leader)



Job Description

Reporting to the Compliance Officer, the incumbent will be expected to provide support services in carrying out in-process quality control checks on all May & Baker locally manufactured products to ensure compliance with laid down standards.

Requirements

The applicants must possess good analytical skills with an eye for detail.

Applicants must possess an OND in Science Technology or a related field.

Remuneration

Attractive and negotiable

Application Closing Date

26th April, 2018.

How to Apply

Submit your CV and Application Online : Click Here

