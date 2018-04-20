May & Baker Nigeria Plc Job Vacancy : Graduate Procurement Officer -Apply Now

Baker Nigeria Plc , we are committed to applying our resources and science to improve the quality of life. We provide quality and affordable medicines, food and beverages to those who need them.We are recruiting to fill the position below:

Job Title: Procurement Officer



Work start: 05.04.2018

Department: Planning & Procurement



Job Description

Reporting to the Procurement Specialist, the incumbent will be expected to ensure the regular availability of Engineering Spares and the prompt purchase of requested materials at competitive prices.

Requirements

Applicants must possess HND in Engineering /B.Eng with at least one (1) year experience.

Remuneration

Attractive and negotiable.

Application Closing Date

20th April, 2018.

How to Apply

Submit your CV and Application Online : Click Here

