May & Baker Nigeria Plc Job Vacancy : Formulation & Development Manager -Apply Here

Baker Nigeria Plc , we are recruiting to fill the position below:

Job Title: Formulation & Development Manager

Job Description

Reporting to the Head, Pharma Plant Operations, the preferred candidate will be expected to lead the Formulation and Development Department to achieve results in terms of formulation, reformulation and product development.

He / She must demonstrate a high level of competence in Pharmaceutical product development and possess strong people leadership skills.

Requirements

The preferred candidate should possess a B.Pharm or B.Sc in Biological Sciences, Membership of relevant professional body with at least 5 years relevant pharmaceutical product development and manufacturing experience.

He / She must have sound knowledge of cGMP and current trends with regards to product development in pharmaceutical environment.

Remuneration

Attractive and negotiable.

Application Closing Date

26th April, 2018.

How to Apply

Submit your CV and Application Online : Click Here

