9mobile Nigeria Job Vacancy : Specialist, Legal Services (Contract & Advisory) -Apply Now
9mobile, is a Nigerian private limited liability company. EMTS acquired a Unified Access Service License from the Nigerian Communications Commission in 2007.
The License enables EMTS provide Fixed Telephony (wired or wireless), Digital Mobile Services, International Gateway Services and National/Regional Long Distance Services in addition to spectrum assignments in the 900 and 1800 MHz bands.We are recruiting to fill the vacant position below:
Job Title: Specialist, Legal Services (Contract & Advisory)
Job Summary
- Assist in drafting and interpreting contractual agreementsand ensure that all contracts entered into by EMTS are consistent withcorporate and governmental laws, rules and regulations.
Principal Functions
- Assist the Manager, Legal Services (ContractsAdvisory) in providing legal advice to assigned departments and divisions onlegal issues arising from contracts.
- Draft contracts and legal agreements includingmemoranda of understanding (MoUs) or agreement (MoAs), letters of intent andother related documents.
- Research and proffer opinion on any legal inquiries orissues of a contractual nature arising out of the interpretation andapplication of contracts and agreements.
- Assist in ensuring that terms and conditions set outin contractual documentation are legally valid, consistent with EMTS’spolicies, rules and regulations, and are in the organisation’s best interest.
- Participate in drafting and finalising tenderdocumentation.
- Assist in litigation by or against contractors orother counterparties arising out of contracts, agreements, or similardocumentation.
- Review documentation and ensure that contracts,agreements and tenders comply with agreed and approved conditions and makerecommendations to the Manager, Legal Services.
- Monitor and respond to feedback from the respectiveEMTS departments as required.
- Maintain a database of all contractual documents andrelated legal documentation.
- Liaise with relevant units/teams/functions in carryingout all relevant activities.
- Attend team/divisional/departmental meetings asrequired.
- Prepare/compileagreed periodic activity and performance reports for the attention of theManager, Legal Services.
- Perform any other duties as assigned by the Manager,Legal Services.
Educational Requirements
- First degree in Law.
Experience,Skills & Competencies:
- Three (3) to Five (5) years post NYSC work experiencein a Law firm or telecoms environment
- Legal Research
- Contract Drafting
- Legislation and Compliance
- Problem Solving
- Communication
- Passion forExcellence
- Integrity
- Empoweringpeople
- Growingpeople
- Team work
- Customer Focus
Application Closing Date
Not Specified.
How to Apply
Submit your CV and Application Online : Click Here
