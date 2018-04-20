9mobile Nigeria Job Vacancy : Specialist, Legal Services (Contract & Advisory) -Apply Now

9mobile, is a Nigerian private limited liability company. EMTS acquired a Unified Access Service License from the Nigerian Communications Commission in 2007.

The License enables EMTS provide Fixed Telephony (wired or wireless), Digital Mobile Services, International Gateway Services and National/Regional Long Distance Services in addition to spectrum assignments in the 900 and 1800 MHz bands.We are recruiting to fill the vacant position below:

Job Title: Specialist, Legal Services (Contract & Advisory)

Job Summary

Assist in drafting and interpreting contractual agreementsand ensure that all contracts entered into by EMTS are consistent withcorporate and governmental laws, rules and regulations.

Principal Functions

Assist the Manager, Legal Services (ContractsAdvisory) in providing legal advice to assigned departments and divisions onlegal issues arising from contracts.

Draft contracts and legal agreements includingmemoranda of understanding (MoUs) or agreement (MoAs), letters of intent andother related documents.

Research and proffer opinion on any legal inquiries orissues of a contractual nature arising out of the interpretation andapplication of contracts and agreements.

Assist in ensuring that terms and conditions set outin contractual documentation are legally valid, consistent with EMTS’spolicies, rules and regulations, and are in the organisation’s best interest.

Participate in drafting and finalising tenderdocumentation.

Assist in litigation by or against contractors orother counterparties arising out of contracts, agreements, or similardocumentation.

Review documentation and ensure that contracts,agreements and tenders comply with agreed and approved conditions and makerecommendations to the Manager, Legal Services.

Monitor and respond to feedback from the respectiveEMTS departments as required.

Maintain a database of all contractual documents andrelated legal documentation.

Liaise with relevant units/teams/functions in carryingout all relevant activities.

Attend team/divisional/departmental meetings asrequired.

Prepare/compileagreed periodic activity and performance reports for the attention of theManager, Legal Services.

Perform any other duties as assigned by the Manager,Legal Services.

Educational Requirements

First degree in Law.

Experience,Skills & Competencies:

Three (3) to Five (5) years post NYSC work experiencein a Law firm or telecoms environment

Legal Research

Contract Drafting

Legislation and Compliance

Problem Solving

Communication

Passion forExcellence

Integrity

Empoweringpeople

Growingpeople

Team work

Customer Focus

Application Closing Date

Not Specified.

How to Apply

Submit your CV and Application Online : Click Here

