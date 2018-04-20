9mobile Nigeria Job Vacancy : Specialist, Legal Services (Contract & Advisory) -Apply Now

April 20, 2018   Jobs   No comments

9mobile, is a Nigerian private limited liability company. EMTS acquired a Unified Access Service License from the Nigerian Communications Commission in 2007.

The License enables EMTS provide Fixed Telephony (wired or wireless), Digital Mobile Services, International Gateway Services and National/Regional Long Distance Services in addition to spectrum assignments in the 900 and 1800 MHz bands.We are recruiting to fill the vacant position below:

Job Title: Specialist, Legal Services (Contract & Advisory)

Job Summary

  • Assist in drafting and interpreting contractual agreementsand ensure that all contracts entered into by EMTS are consistent withcorporate and governmental laws, rules and regulations.

Principal Functions

  • Assist the Manager, Legal Services (ContractsAdvisory) in providing legal advice to assigned departments and divisions onlegal issues arising from contracts.
  • Draft contracts and legal agreements includingmemoranda of understanding (MoUs) or agreement (MoAs), letters of intent andother related documents.
  • Research and proffer opinion on any legal inquiries orissues of a contractual nature arising out of the interpretation andapplication of contracts and agreements.
  • Assist in ensuring that terms and conditions set outin contractual documentation are legally valid, consistent with EMTS’spolicies, rules and regulations, and are in the organisation’s best interest.
  • Participate in drafting and finalising tenderdocumentation.
  • Assist in litigation by or against contractors orother counterparties arising out of contracts, agreements, or similardocumentation.
  • Review documentation and ensure that contracts,agreements and tenders comply with agreed and approved conditions and makerecommendations to the Manager, Legal Services.
  • Monitor and respond to feedback from the respectiveEMTS departments as required.
  • Maintain a database of all contractual documents andrelated legal documentation.
  • Liaise with relevant units/teams/functions in carryingout all relevant activities.
  • Attend team/divisional/departmental meetings asrequired.
  • Prepare/compileagreed periodic activity and performance reports for the attention of theManager, Legal Services.
  • Perform any other duties as assigned by the Manager,Legal Services.

Educational Requirements

  • First degree in Law.

Experience,Skills & Competencies:

  • Three (3) to Five (5) years post NYSC work experiencein a Law firm or telecoms environment
  • Legal Research
  • Contract Drafting
  • Legislation and Compliance
  • Problem Solving
  • Communication
  • Passion forExcellence
  • Integrity
  • Empoweringpeople
  • Growingpeople
  • Team work
  • Customer Focus

Application Closing Date 
Not Specified.

How to Apply

Submit your CV and Application Online : Click Here

(Visited 3 times, 3 visits today)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *