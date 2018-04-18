Truck Driver at Daudeen Freight Forwarding Limited – Apply Here

Daudeen Freight Forwarding Limited was established in 1993 and incorporated in 2000 and have since grown into one of the leading forwarders in Nigeria, with representation in all major countries in the Globe. We have invested in a strong network of agents; all committed to the efficient handling of air and sea freight shipments, Door to Door services.Truck Driver

Job Type Full Time

Qualification

Location Lagos

Job Field Transportation and Driving

Job Description

Transport goods to client warehouse.

Plan routes and meet delivery schedules.

Document and log work periods and kilometres spent driving.

Comply with truck driving rules and regulations (size, weight, route designations, parking and break periods) as well as with company policies and procedures.

Inspect goods handed over to him for delivery.

Collect and verify delivery Orders.

Report defects, accidents or violations.

Method of Application

Applicants should send their Applications and CV’s to: cv@daudeenfreight-ng.com

