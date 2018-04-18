Maintenance Engineer at ENYO Retail & Supply Limited – Apply Here

ENYO Retail & Supply is a customer-focused, technology-driven, fuels retailing company. Poised to deliver best-in-class retail experiences, leveraging complimentary brands and optimized returns to investors.Poised to challenge some of the key tenets of Nigeria’s fuels retailing industry, ENYO retail is founded on the premise that the customer is the most important factor to be considered in the development and execution of service delivery.

Maintenance Engineer

Job Type Full Time

Qualification BA/BSc/HND

Experience 3 years

Location Nigeria

Job Field Engineering / Technical

Job Summary

The role is responsible for maintenance of all assets at the company’s retail stations.

The incumbent ensures there is minimal or no disruption of station operations as a result of equipment failure.

The maintenance engineer will supervise repair and upgrade activities at all ERS facilities within his/her coverage region.

Principal Duties and Responsibilities

Ensure zero downtime of the company’s equipment.

Ensure architectural drawings are followed to ascertain layout, location and specifications of items to be installed.

Keep record of all maintenance activities on equipment and facilities (generator, pumps, UST’s MID, Building, gates) and issuance of job completion certificate and processing of payment.

Supervise all maintenance works (which includes civil, mechanical, electrical and steel works) to ensure quality of work is done as required.

Provide estimates for quantities of materials needed.

Develop maintenance strategies for installation and commissioning guidelines.

Design maintenance strategies, procedures and methods

Perform routine maintenance checks and responds to equipment faults when necessary.

Manage inventory of spares and substitutes to mitigate zero downtime of the company’s equipment.

Advise on any upgrade and changes that are needed to improve the performance of equipment and systems.

Evaluate and verify vendors’ performance through the review of completed projects and work techniques.

Act and advise on any unsafe practice or condition which may put workers or the environment at risk.

Education

B.Sc in Mechanical/Electrical Engineering.

Preferred Years of Experience: 3 year(s)

Knowledge Requirments:

Well-developed interpersonal, verbal and oral communication skills.

High level of accuracy and attention to detail.

Ability to meet deadlines and manage multiple tasks.

Strong organisational skills and ability to use initiative.

Ability to work as a team player and contribute to the team’s success.

High level of Integrity.

Well-developed leadership/supervisory skills.

Required Competencies:

Transformational Thinking

Presenting and Communication Information

Develop Synergies

Business Acumen

Creativity and Innovation

Customer-centric

Commitment and Trust

Resilience

Result Oriented

Method of Application

Interested and qualified? Go to Enyo Retail & Supply career website on careers.enyoretail.com to apply

(Visited 2 times, 2 visits today)