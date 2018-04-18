Key Account Manager at Haussmann Group Limited – Apply Now

Haussmann (https://www.haussmanngroup.com) is a leading commercial interiors Design & Build Company in Africa, currently headquartered in Paris (France) and with presence in 10 African countries – Kenya, Uganda, Rwanda, Tanzania, Zambia, Mauritius, South Africa, Nigeria, Ghana and Ivory Coast.

Our purpose is to build a sustainable future for Africa by creating innovative and collaborative spaces. Consequently, we design and fit out commercial spaces (Offices, Retail and Hotels) for major international clients (e.g. Uber, L’Oreal, Total, Mitsubishi, Sheraton etc.) across the African continent.

We are therefore currently looking for talented people with a strong interest in Africa to embark on our exciting journey.

Key Account Manager

Job Type Full Time

Qualification BA/BSc/HND

Experience 2 – 3 years

Location Nigeria

Job Field Sales / Marketing / Retail / Business Development

Applicants should have experience in Interior Design

ROLE DESCRIPTION/RESPONSIBILITIES

As a Key Account Manager, you’ll play a crucial role in the company’s quest to become the leading commercial Design & Build company in Sub-Saharan Africa. Working side by side with the West Africa MD, you will bring your intelligence, your ambition and your determination to succeed to achieve our development targets.

Your role will be mainly twofold:

Qualify and convert prospects (60%): you will be in charge of leading the sales process from prospection to signature, making presentations to decision makers and developing your own local network through direct or indirect sales strategies.

Customer intermediation (40%): you will be in charge of understanding customer needs and requirements and liaising with the design teams in Kenya and /or South Africa. You will then need to develop your own technical skills accordingly.

REQUIREMENTS:

If you join Haussmann, you’ll work with a team of hungry people on a mission to become a leader in Africa. To be a successful candidate, you must have the following skills/experiences:

Experience

Background in Interior Design or Architecture

2-3 years of experience in Sales / Business Development in a fast-paced, challenging and commercial environment, preferably in a B to B industry

Preferably strong real estate knowledge. Previous experiences in Design & Build is a strong plus

Experience working in an international context and / or with international clients

Skills

Excellent presentation skills

Strong communication and interpersonal skills with aptitude in building strong relationships with professionals of all organizational levels

Strong listening skills

Ability to multi task and develop technical understanding

Excellent organizational, verbal and written communication skills

Strong international exposure and deep interest for Africa

Self-driven, pro-active, autonomous and reliable

Bold & Passionate

WHAT WE OFFER

A unique entrepreneurial experience in a fast growing yet structured company with a strong understanding and presence in Africa

Be part of highly successful and dynamic team of young and hardworking professionals and build an unparalleled network across the continent

Contribute and shape the overall country strategy

Get great exposure to the company strategy

Enjoy the life in the vibrant city of Lagos

Method of Application

