Management Trainee Job at Tiptap Aluminium – Apply Now

Tiptap Aluminium – We are the foremost Solution provider in Aluminium & Glass for Interior And Exterior Finishing in Nigeria. We work in conjunction with a global network of top rated manufacturers of high quality products. We Supply and Install world class standard products carefully selected and sourced from the very best companies of international repute.We are recruiting to fill the position below:

Job Title: Brand Development (Management Trainee)

Requirements

Minimum OND/B.Sc/ HND/ in Business Admin and Management, Social Sciences, Marketing, Arts and Humanities etc.

At least 2 – 3 Years in Business development.

Age: 21years and Above

Application Closing Date

23rd April, 2018.

How to Apply

Interested and qualified candidates should send their CV’s and Application Letter to: jobs@tiptapaluminium.com

