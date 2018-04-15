Graduate EID Intern-NYSC Job at General Electric Nigeria – Apply Now
GE is the world’s Digital Industrial Company, transforming industry with software-defined machines and solutions that are connected, responsive and predictive. Through our people, leadership development, services, technology and scale, GE delivers better outcomes for global customers by speaking the language of industry.We are recruiting to fill the position of:
Job Title: EID Intern-NYSC
Ref No: 3087598
Job Function: Services
Business Segment: Healthcare Sustainable Solutions
Role Summary
- The role requires working closely with assigned GE Businesses to provide operational support to all aspects of their ongoing and future initiatives being executed/to be executed in Nigeria
- This role may also require interface with Government entities, GE customers and with other GE counterparts.
Essential Responsibilities
- As assigned by the hiring business (GE Healthcare).
Benefits
GE Nigeria interns will receive many benefits including:
- Challenging work assignments
- Exposure to a multinational company
- Developmental feedback
- Opportunities to network with Leaders and other interns
Qualifications/Requirements
- Verified posting/call up letter to Lagos / Abuja
- Verified posting by NYSC to GE and completion of the mandatory 3 weeks orientation camp.
- Passion for technology and previous experience in the GE services process will be an added advantage
- Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science or Engineering
- Cumulative Grade Point Average (GPA) of not less than 3.5 (Second Class Upper)
- Demonstrated leadership ability and initiative
- Strong communication, interpersonal, and influencing skills
- A valid NYSC discharge or exemption certificate will be required (please indicate clearly on your resume)
- Must have valid authorization to work full-time without any restriction in Nigeria.
Application Closing Date
Not Specified.
How to Apply
Submit your CV and Application Online : Click Here
