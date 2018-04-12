Graduate Professional Development Administrator Job at McKinsey & Company – Apply Now
McKinsey & Company is a global management consulting firm that serves private and public companies, governments, not-for-profits and non-governmental organizations. We have 30 industry and functional practices and six new client service areas, including McKinsey Solutions and McKinsey Implementation.
Our more than 9,000 consultants and 2,000 knowledge professionals speak nearly 130 languages and work in 107 locations in more than 60 countries. They hail from all backgrounds including medicine, engineering, civil service, entrepreneurship, science, business, professional athletics, art, and linguistics.Professional Development Administrator
Job TypeFull Time
QualificationBA/BSc/HND
Experience 1 – 2 years
Location Lagos
Job Field Administration / Secretarial Graduate Jobs
What You’ll Do
You will administer the staffing process – how we assign consultants to client teams – by collecting consultant availability and client project information.
You will also maintain relevant databases and records, assisting in preparing staffing related report and analysis.
Furthermore, you’ll schedule in-house training and activities as well as administer other professional development processes as relevant.
Who You’ll Work With
You’ll work in our Lagos office as part of our Professional Development team. The team leads the professional development related processes and activities in the Lagos office, including how consultants are assigned to client projects.
You will work closely with the Professional Development manager, consultants and senior leadership while in this role.
Qualifications
Bachelor’s degree required
1 -2 years administrative experience in corporate or professional service environment
Basic business knowledge; solid understanding of people processes
Outstanding verbal and written communication and interpersonal skills
Strong organizational and administrative skills
High level of drive and initiative
Attention to detail
Ability to prioritize and manage simple tasks
Flexibility to work outside normal business hours as needed
Experience with office management software like MS Office (MS Excel and MS Word, specifically)
Problem solving attitude
Method of Application
Interested and qualified? Go to McKinsey & Company career website on www.mckinsey.com to apply
