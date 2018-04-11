Rovedana Limited Job Vacancy : Vehicle Inspection Officer

Rovedana Limited – Our client, is one of the largest car buying service in Nigeria with the goal of helping hundreds of customers to sell their cars with lots of inspection centres at strategic locations to make it easy for our dear customers to sell their cars.They are recruiting to fill the position below:

Job Title: Vehicle Inspection Officer

Job Description

Our client, is currently expanding operations into the city of Port Harcourt and we are currently in search of Vehicle Inspection Officers for the city

Job Responsibilities

Verifies vehicle serviceability by conducting test drives; adjusting controls and systems.

Test vehicle for wear-and-tear damage.

Prepares reports based on findings from the inspection.

Provide accurate estimates (cost, time, effort) for a repair or maintenance job

Advise company on the best offer for purchasing inspected vehicles

Keeps equipment available for use by inspecting and testing vehicles;

Complies with state vehicle requirements by testing engine, safety, and combustion control standards.

Maintains vehicle appearance by cleaning, washing, and painting.

Maintains vehicle records by recording service and repairs.

Requirements

Minimum of an OND qualification

Proven experience as Auto Mechanic; at least one (1) year experience.

Willingness to observe all safety precautions for protections against accidents, dangerous fluids, chemicals etc.

Excellent physical condition

Excellent knowledge of mechanical, electrical and electronic components of vehicles

Working knowledge of vehicle diagnostic systems and methods.

Application Closing Date

13th April, 2018.

How to Apply

Interested and qualified candidates should send updated copies of their CV’s to: resume@rovedana.com The Subject of the mail should be “Vehicle Inspection Officer – PH”.

