ZastMedia Job Vacancy : Senior Technical Consultant

We are recruiting to fill the position below:

Job Title: Senior Technical Consultant

Job Description

This job position is responsible for monitoring of OFC(Optic Fiber Cable) laying & termination, verification of MB’s, correction of As-built diagrams, OFC testing with OTDR and Power/Laser Source meter

Duties includes but not limited to the following:

Install and manage Fibre infrastructure (Aerial or Underground) metro or backbone and coordinate the

Construction & implementation of the OFC

Supervise laying of underground cables directly in trenches or string it through conduits running through trenches

Quality control of Fibre project at all Steps of implementation & acceptance in accordance with the following Fibre Optics OSP Parameter, (Manhole, Route Marker, HDPE & PVC Duct, Bridge Attachments, Crossings ( road, drainage, streams, railway etc…), Blowing & Pulling, Splicing, Joint Box, ODF / DDF, Site Entrance etc…

Monitoring and reporting all assigned projects at dedicated sites and ensuring timely completion of projects with strict compliance of HSE Policy Procedures

Effective use of OTDR and Splicing machine for splicing, termination and testing

Test fibre-optic components ,systems and document results

Proffer cost cutting strategies for each project while showing loyalty, honesty, transparency and dedication in daily duties

Must excel in client relationship management; vendor management, and resolution of complicated community issues as well as other issues.

Inspection, approval and Signing-off of all Implementation and as-built-drawings steps and documentation

Optimization of backbone performance and losses by reducing extra cable joints

Technical discussion and problem resolutions with vendor and contractor

Submit all progress reports and documentation requirements of the company in the project implementation process.

Job Requirements

Min Required Experience:

3-5 year(s).

Other Requirements:

Minimum of B.Eng / B.Tech in Civil Engineering / Electrical Electronics Engineering from a reputable institution

Minimum of 3 yrs experience in Fibre implementation (Civil and Telecoms work) with ability to work under intense pressure

Must be skilled in all classes of fibre optic terminations; testing and troubleshooting; system repair; fusion and mechanical splicing; fibre optic cable mapping; and fibre optic plant inspection

Good organization, multi-tasking ,time management and documentation skills

Expertise in Fibre Optic Cable, Integration, Rollout, Project Planning, Project Management, Transmission, Vendor Management, Contract Management, Quality Assurance, Survey Design, Acceptance Testing, Fibre Optics OSP

Excellent Communication skills and ability to use initiative & work with minimum supervision

Application Closing Date

Not Specified.

How to Apply

Interested and qualified candidates should send their CV’s to: seunomotehinse@zastmedia.com

