Rovedana Limited Job Vacancy : Relationship Manager – 10 Positions

Our client, a leading pan-African bank with operations in various countries across the continent, is recruiting to fill the position below:

Relationship ManagerJob TypeFull Time

QualificationBA/BSc/HND

Experience1 year

LocationAbia, Imo, Osun, Rivers, Adamawa, Akwa Ibom, Delta, Gombe, Kebbi, Ogun

Job FieldSales / Marketing / Retail / Business Development

Job Description

Candidates will be responsible for seeking and maintaining customers via day to day call activities thereby promoting the image and values of the bank.

Responsibilities

Assist unit head in preparation of budget/budgetary estimates

Prepare credit approvals memoranda (CAM) for the attention of the unit head in accordance with the Banks’ credit policy guidelines and ensure loan accounts are operated within ‘credit approval’ limits.

Maintain a CABAL that is commensurate with budget and overall projections for the branch

Ensure that all income are properly captured at transaction point

Prepare customers’ loan applications and collate/direct data to the approving authority through the appropriate channels

Effective and constant monitoring of medium level customers account balances with a view to beefing up same

Render all credit/risk asset reports, deposit liability report and LDR status report to the unit head on a weekly basis

Promptly process new investment request and review existing investment/liquidation request accurately.

Appraise credit requests from customers and make appropriate recommendations to unit head

Balance sheet management

Keep abreast of local and national economic, financial and political events which may impact on deposit liability generation and credit facilities.

Any other duties/functions given by the Cluster Head

Identification and Marketing of prospects within the target market

Gather intelligence information on product performance, customer attitudes and new business/product opportunities for the attention of the Cluster Head.

Identify customers’ needs, proactively seek to provide products/services to meet such needs and advice on appropriate selection of banks products

Effectively manage customer relationships (internal and external types)

Efficiently and effectively liaise with internal departments – CSU, FTL/Clearing, Admin including other Branches and departments

Requirements/Skills

Minimum of a B.Sc. (2nd Class Lower)

Minimum of 1 year banking experience as Banking Officers (BO) Senior Banking Officers (SBO) and Assistant Managers (AM) in a leading commercial bank in Nigeria.

Good knowledge of banking operations, products & customer segmentation.

Ability to identify key players in market

Good interpersonal skills

Ability to work under pressure

Should be able to work with less supervision

Show reasonable ‘Team-work’ skills

Trace of Negotiating/Selling skills

How to Apply

Applicants should send a soft copy of their CV to: resume@rovedana.com The Subject of the mail should be “Relationship Manager – and Location

