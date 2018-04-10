Michael Stevens Consulting Job Vacancy : Territory Sales Manager – 6 Positions
Michael Stevens Consulting – We are a long established management and learning consulting firm, with a subsidiary in Accra, Ghana and advanced plans to expand into other geographies.
In order to meet our growth objectives and strengthen the management of the practice, we are looking for self-managed and very experienced professionals to fill the position below:Job Title: Territory Sales Manager
Requirements
Graduate from a reputable institution
46 years sales experience preferable in a beverage company
Good communication and interpersonal skills
Possession of valid driver’s license
Residence of and familiarity with the location listed above.
Application Closing Date
10th May, 2018.
How to Apply
Interested and qualified candidates should send their CV’s to:
jobs@michaelstevens-consulting.com
