Management Sciences for Health Job Vacancy : Graduate Finance Associate

Management Sciences for Health (MSH), a global health nonprofit organization, uses proven approaches developed over 40 years to help leaders, health managers, and communities in developing nations build stronger health systems for greater health impact. We work to save lives by closing the gap between knowledge and action in public health.We are recruiting to fill the position below:
Job Title: Finance Associate
Job ID: 13-9989
Reports To: Senior Accountant II
Overview
- The Finance Associate is responsible for assisting the Senior Accountant/Finance Manager with safeguarding the assets (financial and physical) of MSH and ultimately the U.S. Government or other donor against fraud, loss or misuse.
- The Finance Associate is responsible for ensuring that any money expended in the field is done in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles, MSH policy, and any cost principles imposed by the donor agency.
- The Finance Associate is aware of, and adheres to, MSH’s procurement integrity standards in all activities
Specific Responsibilities
- Prepare payment vouchers
- Properly code all transactions
- Payment of expenses, including per diem and transport to participants during activities in the field
- Prepare and control advances
- Assure balances of unused portions of advances are deposited into the MSH account
- Prepare deposit slips for cash to be deposited into the bank account
- Reconcile advances, including review of receipts, coding of expenses on the general voucher and entering into QuickBooks
- Maintain accounting files
- Follow up on outstanding advances and assure timely reconciliation
- Control consumption of project (petrol, electricity, water, telephone)
- Participate in the improvement of the accounting system and the system of internal control
- Create all financial reports as requested by supervisor
- Preparation of forms for payments of taxes and social security
- Other tasks as requested by supervisor
Qualifications and Experience
- Minimum of University Degree or HND in Accounting
- Minimum of 1 year experience in accounting
- Knowledge of US Government funded programs, regulations and requirements
- Proficiency in Microsoft Office programs, especially Excel spreadsheets
- Ability to use basic accounting software (i.e. QuickBooks) or comparable software
- Demonstrate good judgment and sound financial “common sense”
- Verbal and written language skills in English required including speaking, writing, understanding, and reading and the ability to conduct business in English
- Excellent communication skills
- Excellent organizational and interpersonal skills with a service-oriented outlook
- Advanced reporting skills
- Computer skills including proficiency in Microsoft Office Suite applications (Excel spreadsheets, word processing, and electronic mail along with data entry experience)
Application Closing Date
17th April, 2018.
How to Apply
Submit your CV and Application Online : Click Here
