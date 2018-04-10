Management Sciences for Health Job Vacancy : Graduate Finance Associate

Management Sciences for Health (MSH), a global health nonprofit organization, uses proven approaches developed over 40 years to help leaders, health managers, and communities in developing nations build stronger health systems for greater health impact. We work to save lives by closing the gap between knowledge and action in public health.We are recruiting to fill the position below:

Job Title: Finance Associate



Job ID: 13-9989

Reports To: Senior Accountant II



Overview

The Finance Associate is responsible for assisting the Senior Accountant/Finance Manager with safeguarding the assets (financial and physical) of MSH and ultimately the U.S. Government or other donor against fraud, loss or misuse.

The Finance Associate is responsible for ensuring that any money expended in the field is done in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles, MSH policy, and any cost principles imposed by the donor agency.

The Finance Associate is aware of, and adheres to, MSH’s procurement integrity standards in all activities

Specific Responsibilities

Prepare payment vouchers

Properly code all transactions

Payment of expenses, including per diem and transport to participants during activities in the field

Prepare and control advances

Assure balances of unused portions of advances are deposited into the MSH account

Prepare deposit slips for cash to be deposited into the bank account

Reconcile advances, including review of receipts, coding of expenses on the general voucher and entering into QuickBooks

Maintain accounting files

Follow up on outstanding advances and assure timely reconciliation

Control consumption of project (petrol, electricity, water, telephone)

Participate in the improvement of the accounting system and the system of internal control

Create all financial reports as requested by supervisor

Preparation of forms for payments of taxes and social security

Other tasks as requested by supervisor

Qualifications and Experience

Minimum of University Degree or HND in Accounting

Minimum of 1 year experience in accounting

Knowledge of US Government funded programs, regulations and requirements

Proficiency in Microsoft Office programs, especially Excel spreadsheets

Ability to use basic accounting software (i.e. QuickBooks) or comparable software

Demonstrate good judgment and sound financial “common sense”

Verbal and written language skills in English required including speaking, writing, understanding, and reading and the ability to conduct business in English

Excellent communication skills

Excellent organizational and interpersonal skills with a service-oriented outlook

Advanced reporting skills

Computer skills including proficiency in Microsoft Office Suite applications (Excel spreadsheets, word processing, and electronic mail along with data entry experience)

Application Closing Date

17th April, 2018.

How to Apply

Submit your CV and Application Online : Click Here

