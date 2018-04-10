Guinness Nigeria Plc Job Vacancy : Supplier to Plant Quality Specialist

Guinness Nigeria Plc is a major market for Diageo: Guinness Nigeria operates in the unique and fast growing alcohol industry of over 15mhl beer potential. It is the only company that does Total Beverage Alcohol (TBA) in Nigeria. It’s an on trade dominated market but with a fast growing off trade channel.We are recruiting to fill the position below:



Job Title: Supplier to Plant Quality Specialist

Function: Supply

Level: Skilled

Reports To: Head of Governance

Context of the Role

The need to remain competitive and conduct business in a sustainable and responsible manner requires establishment of effective supplier quality management. .

Enhancement of Supplier inputs quality is critical in meeting the quality improvements required to achieve this standard.

Purpose of the Role

To collaboratively manage Quality Audits and on-going improvement of delivered inputs for Packaging components and Services activities across Nigeria.

Complexity of the Role

Liaise with Procurement, Production, Packaging, Brewery Logistic and Customer Services departments to ensure that target volumes and quality are achieved.

Leadership Responsibilities:

The role holder ensures that adequate guidance is provided to the team members.

Top Accountabilities

Develop the introduction of new Vendors through implement accreditation audits of Supplier premises before engagement, Liaison visits, and incoming inspection/ plant scale trials.

Implement the Audit schedule for all component stores to ensure adherence to storage and handling standards.

Implement the programme for Third Party Operations (TPO) audits and prepare annual plan/schedule for Third party Operation audits and Technical Liaison visits.

Ensure adherence to specified quality standards through rigorous accreditation audits of Supplier premises prior to engagement.

Manage fitness for purpose and due diligence checks for new glass bottles through in- house and third party analyses and plant scale trials.

Manage supplier non-conformance report (SNCR) for all packaging components and liaise with Vendors on SNCR and ensure corrective actions are duly closed out.

Qualifications and Experience Required

HND/University degree in Sciences or related field. Master’s degree may be an added advantage.

IBD Brewing Qualification is an added advantage.

5-7 year’s brewery experience across Inbound Quality Management and Supply Operations

Good knowledge of Diageo GRMS, DWB and other Local/International regulatory standards

Auditing experience and Trainings

Self-motivated and achievement oriented leader. Good cultural awareness.

