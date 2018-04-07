Information Technology Coordinator Job at Nestle Nigeria Plc – Apply Now

Nestle Nigeria Plc – As the Leading Nutrition Health and Wellness Company, we are committed to enhancing People’s lives, everywhere, every day. Infact enhancing lives will influence everything we do together.

A presence in more than 130 countries and factories in more than 80 research centres brings many global benefits. We believe in long term career development and appreciate how challenges and motivation will help you reach your potential. Nestle Nigeria Plc upholds the principle of Non- Discrimination and Equal Employment Opportunities in its recruitment processes.Information Technology Coordinator

Job TypeFull Time

QualificationBA/BSc/HND

Experience 1 – 2 years

Location Ogun

Job Field ICT / Computer

Job Number: 180002IT

Job: Information Technology

Job Description

Information Technology Coordinator – Flowergate Factory, Sagamu, Ogun State.

Our Information Technology (IT) team is in charge of onsite IT across our different sites.

As our IT Coordinator, you are in charge of successfully managing IT on-site at the Flowergate Factory to ensure smooth running of related operations. You also deliver professional end-user support in resolution of issues related to IT platforms in accordance with agreed Service Level Objectives (SLO).

You will be reporting to the IT Coordinator Lead for the country.

Key Responsibilities

Ensuring all technical/process support for PC’s issues that the Service Desk is unable to resolve.

Ensuring detailed documentation of user problems and call resolutions in the Problem Management System.

Managing on-site IT infrastructure that cannot be resolved remotely

Installing and replacing new workstations (including moves and changes).

Maintaining, modifying and enhancing existing workstations

Assisting the ITC Lead in implementing group corporate IT security standards and policies across all systems and sites.

Assisting in the implementation of new information systems, which may replace or augment the current application set.

Handling all tasks related to backup of the servers on site according to set standards and processes

Leading or participating in team projects that enhance the quality or efficiency of support.

Requirements

As a suitable candidate, you should have:

A degree (BSc. / HND) in Computer Science, Computer Engineering. Minimum of second-class lower/ Lower Credit.

1-2 years of relevant work experience. Relevant experience in a manufacturing environment is an added advantage

The following professional qualifications would be an added advantage: Microsoft Certified Systems Engineer, Cisco Certified Network Associate and Cisco Certified Network Professional

Technical experience in systems hardware, LAN, WAN, telephony etc.

Intermediate Presentation skill level.

Service delivery orientation, including: prioritization, scheduling

Good communication skills with demonstrated clarity in spoken and written words

Ability to collaborate effectively with cross functional teams and third-party service providers

Method of Application

Note

Nestlé Nigeria Plc. upholds the principle of Non- Discrimination and Equal Employment Opportunities in its recruitment processes.

That only short listed candidates will be contacted.

Interested and qualified? Go to Nestle Foods career website on tas-nestle.taleo.net to apply

