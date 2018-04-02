TomKat Center Postdoctoral Fellowships in Sustainable Energy, USA, 2018 – Apply Now

The TomKat Center for Sustainable Energy at Stanford University is calling for application for TomKat Center Postdoctoral Fellowships in Sustainable Energy, USA, 2018.

The Fellowships are for exceptional young researchers who have exceptional academic achievement and promise of their scientific research.The TomKat Center for Sustainable Energy harnesses the skills and creativity of Stanford University’s leading science, technology, and policy experts to transform the world’s energy systems for a sustainable future.

If English is not your first language then you will need to show that your English language skills are at a high enough level to succeed in your studies.

Scholarship Type

Scholarships are available for pursuing postdoctoral programme.

Field of study:

Scholarships are awarded to study the subjects offered by the university.

Scholarship Benefits:

Selected Awardees receive:

Postdoctoral training under the mentorship of Stanford University faculty

Annual salary of $65,000

Eligibility for $3,000 relocation allowance

To be taken in(Country):

USA

Scholarship Number :

Not Specified

Eligible Nationality:

Citizens of all nationalities are eligible to apply.

Eligibility:

The applicant must have a commitment from a Stanford faculty member confirming that they will mentor/sponsor and host them in their lab as a postdoctoral fellow.

Applicants must hold a Ph.D. at the time that the fellowship will begin.

The faculty mentor/sponsor must be appointed at Stanford. Acting, consulting and courtesy appointees are not eligible to serve as a faculty sponsor.

Foreign scholars must have or be able to obtain a H1B visa (to receive the award as salary). Citizenship is not a selection factor.

The award of this fellowship is contingent upon receiving a postdoctoral appointment at Stanford. All Stanford policies found at: postdocs.stanford.edu are applicable to TomKat Postdoctoral Fellows.

Application Deadline:

15th July 2018

Application Procedure:

A complete application consists of:

Complete online application form

Current Curriculum Vitae (CV)

Research Proposal: (two page limit, including any graphics, charts or references). The research proposal must be written by the postdoc and reviewed by the faculty sponsor. These two pages should include a brief statement of proposed investigation in the following sections: Background, Goals, Hypothesis, and Experimental methods. Formatting guidelines require at least 1-inch margins at the top, bottom, left and right; and 12 point or larger font Times New Roman, Times Roman, Arial, Helvetica, or Verdana. Include title of project and your name on both pages and number pages. If the applicant chooses to include references, the reference should include enough information to allow the reviewer to look up the paper.

Three letters of recommendation: one from the sponsoring faculty mentor at Stanford and two additional letters from other recommenders.

How to Apply:

The mode of applying is online.

You can begin the application by clicking on Apply Here Online and get more details by clicking the Scholarship Link

