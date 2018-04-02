SynBioCDT Doctoral Training Studentships in UK, 2018 -Apply Now

The SynBioCDT, a collaboration between the Universities of Oxford, Bristol and Warwick is giving out SynBioCDT Doctoral Training Studentships in UK, 2018, a 4-year PhD training studentships in the new field of Synthetic Biology.The course is for students with both physical and life sciences backgrounds.

Applicants whose native language is not English are to demonstrate proficiency in English.

Scholarship Type

Offers are available for 4-year PhD training programme.

Field of study:

Scholarships are awarded in the field of Synthetic Biology, the “Engineering of Biology”.

Scholarship Benefits:

Funding will cover full tuition fees and pay an annual stipend of at least £14,553 (the stipend will rise slightly each academic year in line with Research Council UK levels).

To be taken in(Country):

UK

Scholarship Number :

The EPSRC and BBSRC, universities, industrial partners and charitable trusts provide funding for approximately 15 four-year studentships each year for students across the partnership.

Eligible Nationality:

UK, EU and International students.

Eligibility:

Applicants must have achieve a first-class or an upper second class undergraduate degree (or equivalent international qualifications) as a minimum in Physical Sciences (e.g. Engineering, Physics, Chemistry, Computer Science, Mathematics, Plant Sciences) or Life Sciences (e.g. Biology, Biochemistry) with strong mathematical skills.

Submit 2 satisfactory academic references

Submit an English Language test certificate (if appropriate)

It is a requirement that overseas students will show that their ability to understand and express themselves in both written and spoken English is sufficiently high for them to derive the full benefit from the PhD.

Application Deadline:

20th April, 2018

Application Procedure:

To apply to Warwick:

Complete the online postgraduate application form and select PhD Synthetic Biology.

In the supporting information section (or attach a separate document if you prefer) enter your personal statement/research proposal.

This should be in the form of a 1,000-word essay and will be for your research interests and your reasons for applying to the course, as well as how your background and experience relates to Synthetic Biology.

Upload a transcript from your current or previous study, a CV and any other documents that you feel would support your application.

Ask your referees to submit a reference for you.

You can begin the application by clicking on Apply HEREand get more details by clicking the Scholarship Link

(Visited 3 times, 1 visits today)