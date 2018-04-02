Jodan Integrated Services Job Vacancy : Pharmacist

Jodan Integrated Services is a Nigerian and UK based Human Capital Development and Training Consultancy Company committed to building the human capacity of organizations. Whilst, covering all industry sectors we provide Organizational Development Consulting services aimed at building and strengthening the internal capacity of all businesses and individuals.We are recruiting to fill the position below:

Job Title: Pharmacist

Job Description

This position will allow an experienced Pharmacist be in an environment that promotes health care and education.

This person must be patient directed, clinically oriented, and have a vision to take this new pharmacy to the next level of patient care.

Key Deliverables

Fill prescriptions accurately.

Maintain positive relationships with patients/customers, team members and leadership.

Hold pharmacy technicians accountable for results in an appropriate and effective manner and have a vision to expand and grow the pharmacy business.

Educate and mentor pharmacy technicians and interns to be effective team members.

Motivate team members to perform to their highest level.

Effective communication skills and agent of change.

Excellent organization skills with the ability to prioritize workload.

Listen to the patient and resolve patient’s needs.

Will be responsible for all the pharmacy operations

This job profile is not meant to be all inclusive of the responsibilities of this position; may perform other duties as assigned or required.

Requirements

Bachelor of Science Degree or Bachelor of Pharmacy

Must be Registered and licensed

Must have 2-4 years previous Retail experience

Must have working knowledge of pharmacy systems, working knowledge of policies and procedures.

Must demonstrate the ability to follow verbal instructions, as well as the ability to communicate effectively both verbally and in writing.

Application Closing Date

30th April, 2018.

How to Apply

Interested and qualified candidates should send their CV’s to: info@jodaninc.com In the subject heading please indicate ‘Pharmacist Abuja’ Note: Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

