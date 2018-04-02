Global Online MBA Scholarships for Nigeria and Kenya, in University of London, 2018 – Apply Now

The University of London is making available Global Online MBA Scholarship for the students of Nigeria and Kenya. The University of London scholarship is worth 40% of the course fee for the online Global MBA, which comprises six core modules, four optional modules and a Strategic Project.

University of London is a collegiate and a federal research university in London, England. The university was incorporate originally by royal charter in 1836 and is, at present,granted in 1863.candidate should have a very good command of English language. Therefore, the application should be in English.

Scholarship Type

offers are available for pursuing MBA programme.

Field of study:

Scholarships are for the field of business administration

Scholarship Benefits:

40% scholarships are available.

To be taken in(Country):

UK

Scholarship Number :

Five

Eligible Nationality:

Students from Nigeria and Kenya are eligible to apply

Eligibility:

Satisfy the Global MBA entry requirements.

Not hold any other postgraduate qualification (e.g. Master’s degree) equivalent to a UK Level 7 qualification.

The candidate should have a very good command of English language. Therefore, the application should be in English.

Application Deadline:

18th May 2018

Application Procedure:

Complete the scholarship application form (including two statements, max. 500 words, outlining your achievements and how the MBA will impact your future).

Submit an application for the Global MBA. At the ‘Scholarships and Bursaries’ section, select the correct scholarship from the menu and attach/upload your complete scholarship form.

You can begin the application by clicking on APPLY HERE and get more details by clicking the Scholarship Link

(Visited 16 times, 6 visits today)