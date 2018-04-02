Deutsche Welle Fully Funded Master’s Scholarships in International Media Studies, Germany – Apply Now

Deutsche Welle, Germany’s international broadcaster is currently receiving applications for Deutsche Welle Fully Funded Master’s Scholarships in International Media Studies, Germany.

The Program is a joint project from the University of Bonn, the Bonn-Rhein-Sieg University of Applied Sciences and Deutsche Welle.The program is primarily for young journalists; media managers and communications staff who come from developing and transition countries, and particularly from Africa, Asia, Latin America and Eastern Europe. However, Germans, EU citizens, Canadians, Americans and Australians can also apply.

Scholarship Type

Offers are available to pursue master degree programme.

Field of study:

Scholarships are to study international media studies.

Scholarship Benefits:

The scholarship is 750 € per month covering costs for living and accommodation. The tuition fee and the flight will be also reimbursed.

If you don’t meet the requirements for the full scholarship, you may apply for a partial scholarship. This will cover the costs of the tuition fees of 6,000 €.

To be taken in(Country):

Germany

Scholarship Number :

Every year the selection committee accepts up to four German or EU citizens for the program.

Eligible Nationality:

Scholarship is available for students from developing and transition countries, and particularly from Africa, Asia, Latin America and Eastern Europe. However, Germans, EU citizens, Canadians, Americans and Australians can also apply.

Eligibility:

To be eligible for this scholarship you must meet the following requirements:

Successful applicants must have a bachelor’s degree or an equivalent qualification as well as one year of professional experience..

In addition, they need to provide proof of their language skills in both German and English.

Tuition will cost a total of 6,000 €. Exceptional students from developing and countries in transition can apply for a number of full scholarships.

Applicants will need to provide proof of their language skills in both German and English.

Application Deadline:

30th April 2018

Application Procedure:

Before you start entering your data in the online-application form, please make sure you have all documents required for application ready:

• Letter of motivation.

• Current Curriculum Vitae (Europass forma)

• Certificate of your first academic degree (including ALL transcripts)

• Evidence of at least one year’s professional experience in a media-related field AFTER obtaining your first academic degree (at least two years of professional experience)

• Certificate of APS (for applicants whose first degree is in China, Vietnam or Mongolia)

• Evidence of sufficient English language skills (TOEFL IBT: score of 83 or higher, IELTS: score of 6.5 or higher, BULATS: score of 70 or higher, APIEL at least Level 3) – English language certificates are valid for two years from the date of issue

• Evidence of sufficient German language skills (TestDaF at least level TDN 3 in all four parts of the examination, Goethe Zertifikat at least level B2 or DSH at least level 1)

• Copy of your passport

You can begin the application by clicking on Apply HEREand get more details by clicking the Scholarship Link

