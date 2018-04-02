Chongqing University Fully Funded Chinese Government Scholarship Program in China, 2018 -Apply Here

Applications are currently ongoing for Chongqing University Fully Funded Chinese Government Scholarship Program in China, 2018 for candidates from EU member countries.

Chongqing University (CQU) is a key national university and a member of the “Excellence League”, in Chongqing, Southwest China. It is also one of the “211 Project” and “985 Project” universities with full support in construction and development from the central government and Chongqing Municipal Government.

Scholarship TypeThis program supports undergraduate students, graduate students, general scholars and senior scholars.

Field of study:

Scholarship is available to learn any of the subjects offered by the university.

Scholarship Benefits:

The EU Program provides a full scholarship which covers tuition waiver, accommodation, stipend, and comprehensive medical insurance. Please consult the Office for Education and Culture, Mission of P.R China to the European Union (referred to as the EU office)for the specific Information.

To be taken in(Country):

China

Scholarship Number :

Not Specified

Eligible Nationality:

Students from EU countries are eligible to apply: Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Croatia, Republic of Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Ireland, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden and the UK.

Eligibility:

To be eligible for this scholarship you must meet the following requirements:

Applicants must be a citizen of an EU member country and be in good health.

The requirements for applicants’ degree and age are that applicants must be a:

high school graduate under the age of 25 when applying for the undergraduate programs;

bachelor’s degree holder under the age of 35 when applying for the master’s programs;

master’s degree holder under the age of 40 when applying for the doctoral programs;

under the age of 45 and have a high school diploma (or higher) when applying for the general scholar programs;

master’s degree holder or an associate professor (or above) under the age of 50 when applying for the senior scholar programs.

Except for the English-taught programs, all the courses for other programs will be taught in Chinese. Scholarship students without sufficient Chinese language proficiency (HSK 4 or above) are to take remedial Chinese language courses and pass the relevant test prior to the studies in their specialities.

Application Deadline:

You need to apply between early January and early April. Please consult the EU Office for the specific deadline of each year.

Application Procedure:

Apply to the EU Office for CGS opportunity.

Also, Apply to Chongqing University for the Pre-admission Letter.

Complete the online application procedure at CGS Information Management System for International Students

(Visit http://wwc.sc.edu.cn/studyinchina or http://www.campuschina.org and click “Application Online” to log in)

Submit all your application documents to the EU Office before the deadline.

Application Documents (in duplicate)

Application Form for Chinese Government Scholarship.

Notarize highest diploma; Prospective diploma recipients must submit official document by your current school to prove your current student status

Academic transcripts (in Chinese or English);

A Study Plan or Research Proposal (Chinese or English);This should be a minimum of 800 words.

Two Recommendation Letters (Chinese or English); Applicants for the graduate programs or the senior scholar programs must submit two recommendation letters signed by professors or associate professors.

Foreigner Physical Examination Form (photocopy)

The copy of Pre-admission Letter from Chongqing University (if available);

A copy of valid HSK Certificate (if available).

Valid documents of your legal guardians in China.

