Ben-Gurion University Fellowships for PhD and Postdoctoral Students in Israel, 2018 -Apply Now
The Jacques Loeb Centre for the History and Philosophy of the Life Sciences at Ben-Gurion University of the Negev is making available Ben-Gurion University fellowships to PhD and postdoctoral students in Israel, 2018 as well as support for visiting research students and scholars.Ben-Gurion University of the Negev (BGU) is a public research university in Beersheba, Israel. Ben-Gurion University of the Negev has five campuses: the Marcus Family Campus, Beer Sheva; the David Bergmann Campus, Beer Sheva; the David Tuviyahu Campus, Beer Sheva; the Sede Boqer Campus, and Eilat Campus.
Scholarship Type
Fellowships are available for pursuing visiting research programme.
Field of study:
Jacques Loeb Centre for the History and Philosophy of the Life Sciences at Ben-Gurion University of the Negev, Beer-Sheva, Israel, supports advanced research on a variety of topics related to the life sciences and serves as an interdisciplinary forum for scientists, historians and philosophers of science.
Scholarship Benefits:
Fellowships are awarded for up to two years with the option to prolong.
To be taken in(Country):
Israel
Scholarship Number :
Not Specified
Eligible Nationality:
Citizens of Israel are eligible to apply.
Eligibility:
Researchers must have expertise in philosophy, biology, and/or the history of science. They are to participate in the activities of the Centre including seminars and conferences.
Application Deadline:
8th May 2018
Application Procedure:
Applicants should provide the following (in English)
CV
Research proposal (optional)
Two letters of reference (PhD and post-doc students only)
Masters’ or PhD thesis and/or any publication(s)
How to Apply:
Contact Employer
You can begin the application by clicking on Apply Now via Scholarship Link
