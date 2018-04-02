Ben-Gurion University Fellowships for PhD and Postdoctoral Students in Israel, 2018 -Apply Now

The Jacques Loeb Centre for the History and Philosophy of the Life Sciences at Ben-Gurion University of the Negev is making available Ben-Gurion University fellowships to PhD and postdoctoral students in Israel, 2018 as well as support for visiting research students and scholars.Ben-Gurion University of the Negev (BGU) is a public research university in Beersheba, Israel. Ben-Gurion University of the Negev has five campuses: the Marcus Family Campus, Beer Sheva; the David Bergmann Campus, Beer Sheva; the David Tuviyahu Campus, Beer Sheva; the Sede Boqer Campus, and Eilat Campus.

Scholarship Type

Fellowships are available for pursuing visiting research programme.

Field of study:

Jacques Loeb Centre for the History and Philosophy of the Life Sciences at Ben-Gurion University of the Negev, Beer-Sheva, Israel, supports advanced research on a variety of topics related to the life sciences and serves as an interdisciplinary forum for scientists, historians and philosophers of science.

Scholarship Benefits:

Fellowships are awarded for up to two years with the option to prolong.

To be taken in(Country):

Israel

Scholarship Number :

Not Specified

Eligible Nationality:

Citizens of Israel are eligible to apply.

Eligibility:

Researchers must have expertise in philosophy, biology, and/or the history of science. They are to participate in the activities of the Centre including seminars and conferences.

Application Deadline:

8th May 2018

Application Procedure:

Applicants should provide the following (in English)

CV

Research proposal (optional)

Two letters of reference (PhD and post-doc students only)

Masters’ or PhD thesis and/or any publication(s)

How to Apply:

Contact Employer

You can begin the application by clicking on Apply Now via Scholarship Link

(Visited 8 times, 3 visits today)