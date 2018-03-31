Job Vacancies at Accion Microfinance Bank Limited

Accion Microfinance Bank Limited – Established in 2006, began operations in May 2007 on license from the Central Bank of Nigeria. Our management team comprises seasoned and distinguished professionals from diverse backgrounds complemented by the expertise of our technical partners, ACCION International. At Accion Microfinance Bank our core values, business philosophy and methodology distinguish us as one of the leading microfinance banks in Nigeria.

Location: Ariaria- Abia /Nnewi-Anambra

Reports to: Head, Risk and Internal Control

Summary/Objective

Working in the employment of ACCION Microfinance Bank Limited, the employee will hold the Resident Branch Controller position with direct reporting line to Residence Control Manager. He shall be responsible for conceptual ownership of all management processes in operations within the branch(s) of the bank.

He shall also ensure adequate compliance to information technology industry standards by the bank. He will identify potential risks inherent in the established procedures within these areas of his responsibility and Identify appropriate mitigating control measures against such risks. Where necessary control measures are not yet in place, the employee shall also have the responsibility to design appropriate controls for management approval and subsequent implementations.

In this capacity the incumbent will be key support to the management and serves as the eye of the HOD, Internal Control and Compliance in ensuring all employees of the branch comply with laid down rules and procedures in the performance of the their assigned roles.

In essence, his duties shall focus on ensuring the assets of the branch are safeguarded and ensuring the integrity of the branch records.

Job Duties and Responsibility

Ensure branch staff compliance with internal code of conduct, Policy/Procedure and Regulations.

Ensure that all activities as stipulated in the control checklist are performed by branch

Provide Control and Compliance Counseling, Advisory and Decision Support Service to branch

Educate and train staffs on compliance issues, Improve compliance culture in the assigned branch

Build strong KYC compliance environment in the assigned branch ie ensure capturing of all valid KYC documents in the core banking application through regular review of account opening and documentation both on clients files and on the system

Review credit files and escalate all risk observed.

Carryout unannounced visits to client’s business location after loan disbursement.

Ensure daily call over of all Till transactions (which include but not limited to deposit/withdrawal slip, cheque slips, funds transfer) within 24hours of posting and where practicable online same day.

Daily review of ATM card and PIN management or any other related reviews to ensure irregularities are discovered and escalated promptly.

Ensure integrity of transactions and GL accounts in the branch through daily review of the branch GL balance report and escalate any major deviation from standard.

Ensure prompt resolution of all recommendations in internal audit report, regulatory examiners report and other statutory examiners report involving the branch under your purview

Conduct special investigation as maybe directed by the head Risk and Internal Control

Ensure prompt and qualitative rendition of relevant reports which include but not limited to Weekly Activity Report, Vault balancing Report, Downtime Report, Risk Event Report.

Any other job as assigned by the head Risk and Internal Control.

Key Performance Measures

Control Adequacy rating from Internal Audit.

Promptness and effectiveness of call over of transactions.

Quantum of undetected regulatory/statutory infractions from External Auditor and Regulators’ reports.

Quality and Timeliness of losses and loss events reporting in processing areas

Undetected Income leakage/P&L reversal arising from undetected processing errors

Integrity of the GL accounts in the Business offices of the region.

Promptness, Accuracy and Validity of Exception Reporting/Rendition of all Control Activity Reports

Effectiveness at follow up to ensure that Internal Audit recommendations are implemented

Qualification and Experience

Degrees & Education:

Bachelor’s degree or equivalent or specific relevant experience.

ICAN AAT, PE1 or ACA is an added advantage.

Knowledge & Experience:

Good Knowledge of risk management

Good knowledge of information technology is very important in order to interact with different applications, especially Microsoft tools.

Summary/Objective

Providing and having access to financial services can be a challenging and costly activity. That is why we believe it is essential to leverage innovative technologies so businesses can efficiently and effectively provide their services and increase reach to those that remain excluded.

Accion Microfinance Bank Limited is a team of experienced professionals that, through the smart use of innovative customer engagement approaches, effective product design, digital technologies and distribution channels, help increase the efficiency of small businesses, financial services providers and key actors to help achieve financial inclusion at scale.

Reporting to the CIO, the Manager, Digital Transformation, will contribute to the development of the businesses’ digital strategy and the delivery of multiple technology solutions across all programmes and teams within the business, by ensuring consistency in delivery approach.

The role will work closely with the CIO to overhaul the business’s digital services and channels while growing a team and meeting the company’s objectives through digital transformation, improved digital customer experience and a more effective digital product range.

Key Responsibilities

Digital Strategy Development (20%):

Define the direction of the overall digital strategy, in conjunction with the Chief Information Officer coordinate and manage the annual digital team’s delivery calendar and digital roadmap to help drive business growth and planning. This will include:

Technology infrastructure: Provide infrastructure services vision that will enable innovation which leverage IT trends to create business value

Supplement innovations in current product service – use digital tools to improve Customer Journey and experience

Launch new digital products and services – help plan for and design the bank’s new digital product offering

Assessing internal services suitability for digital transformation and rigorously prioritizing involvement by customer or cost saving benefit.

Promote partnerships that further digital agenda

Providing advice to management on innovations that could best support customer needs.

Project delivery and change management for digital readiness technology implementations (40%):

Managing the implementation of technology projects for core infrastructure to ensure the business has an effective technology platform to delivery its growth initiatives; prioritizing and driving changes to internal software and systems

IT Capacity Assessments: Oversee business assessments of IT staff, policies and procedures to ensure they are equipped to support the business operations from an IT perspective.

Business resilience: While developing strategies to grow and scale efficiently using technology, ensure the business is resilient through the implementation of comprehensive disaster recovery architecture, protection against security threats such as malware, and cyber-attacks, have risk monitoring and management, and business continuity architectures.

Ensure best practices and processes across the digital team for the consistent delivery of digital projects

Project delivery, change management and technology implementations for new and existing digital product (30%):

Managing the implementation of technology projects to supplement the current product offering as well as new digital financial products in order to:

Promote remote customer application and account usage

Improve the customer journey and allow for a improve, more intuitive customer experience

Drive the offering of new, more innovative and personalized financial products

Allow the business to drive growth metrics such as (but not limited to) customer numbers, ARPU, loan book size, operational efficiency. Across all IT projects, the candidate will be responsible for:

Types of projects: the types of projects will include agency banking, mobile banking, channels implementation, implementation of data platforms to drive business intelligence, enterprise mobility, data analytics, payment systems, distributed ledger systems, technology infrastructure improvements.

Pre-implementations: Oversee pre-implementation plans, which include development of business requirements, detailed functional requirements, review of change management business impact, human resources and risks.

Project Management: Ensure all projects are effectively managed, and that all teams in the business are properly staffed and that adequate reporting and oversight controls are in place.

Maintain full awareness of the performance of individual programmes, including the identification and resolution of risks, critical issues, and opportunities.

Change Management: Ensure that projects deliver change through the business, and are ‘owned’ by the business, not seen as something ‘done’ by IT – ensuring that the business has the appropriate resources in place will be key.

Selection & contract negotiations: Oversee and/or assist in the due diligence and software selection process for new software and tools; negotiate pricing and contracts. Manage relationships with third party digital delivery partners, focusing on performance management against agreed SLA’s and KPI’s

Consultants: Source and manage external consultants and manage related budgets.

Implementation: Oversee the implementation of all major bank systems and participate in issue-resolution decisions, vendor management, and regular update communication to all stakeholders.

Post-Implementation Reviews: Oversee the assessment of a post-implementation review and lead on any findings / recommendations of the same.

Budget / Funding: Work together with management team on systems budgets and funding, ensuring that the budget the costs of technology projects and support adequately

Approach/stakeholder management: Ensure alignment with management teams and Boards with implementation approaches and plans.

Governance: Advise on the establishment and maintenance of robust governance mechanisms that have the confidence of all stakeholders. Assist management to make good quality decisions through timely, accurate and informative reporting and forecasting

Communications, Knowledge sharing and Capacity building (10%):

Driving cultural change and helping build digital capability and technical knowledge within the business: advocating user focussed design, agile project methodologies, use of low cost cloud based technology, open source software and the use of more diverse suppliers.

Helping put in place new guidance and training for service owners and project managers; advising on the structures needed for future digital transform

Share knowledge: Document and share project results (activities, findings, outputs, impact) in the form of sharing knowledge, disseminating useful information & tools, and organizing and delivering learning and exchange opportunities, blogging, articles and/or case studies completed for internal learning and external sector-wide knowledge sharing purposes.

Be a thought leader on new digital trends and opportunities that the business can incorporate into its digital strategy to drive strategic growth ambitions

Qualification and Experience

Must have consulting/advisory services experience.

10 years’ experience of consulting or working within a financial services institution, with working exposure to financial services, strategy, and hands-on operating experience in challenging contexts.

Must have excellent knowledge of and expertise in digital financial services as well as hands-on knowledge of four or more of the following: mobile money, digital payments, mobile banking, POS/cards, agent banking, data and business intelligence platforms, core banking systems, digital field applications.

5 years of experience in banking system and/or 3 year of experience as Merchant Acquiring Officer.

Strong experience managing transformation projects from start to finish, gathering user requirements through prototypes to actual delivery and iteration. Valuable experience will include project managing a financial services product launch from inception and product design to pilot and commercial launch, working across multiple teams in the business to deliver project KPIs

Experience of data driven design and the production of effective management information.

Experience delivering change activities and working effectively with senior management.

Strong business analysis skills and an understanding of open source and open standards.

Experience in supplier and contract management.

Experience of Agile and an understanding of Prince 2 a distinct advantage.

The candidate must also meet the minimum standard of the competencies listed below.

Skills and Qualifications:

Bachelor’s degree in IT, Business, Accounting, Finance, Economics or related careers. Masters or MBA is preferred.

Minimum of 10 years of work experience in IT consultancy, financial sector or microfinance bank.

At least 3 years in management positions.

Technical knowledge and experience in Product Management and product design and development.

Excellent project and people/team management skills, especially in multi-cultural environments.

Develop high levels of credibility and accountability and lead with transparency.

Measure products, services and team performance against agreed standards.

Have superb interpersonal skills, experience leading an innovative team and have a passion for forward thinking digital transformation.

Excellent multi-tasking skills with a positive, can-do attitude.

Ability to negotiate consensus among diverse groups and influence and impact the activities of others not in own reporting structure.

Use different styles to influence individuals and groups and cause impact.

Take a persuasive stand on difficult issues and on behalf of projects’ stakeholders.

Demonstrably strong business negotiation skills.

Willingness to travel nationally

Willingness to embody our values of excellence, respect and passion for social change.

Exceptional written, communication and presentation skills for a variety of audiences; comfort moving seamlessly between executive teams and the field.

Inspire trust within (project teams and business groups) and outside (vendors and consultants) the organization and demonstrates personal integrity and trustworthiness.

Fluency in English and [local language] required.

Reports to: Head eBusiness

Summary/Objective

The Channel Officer, will be responsible for deployment of POS, MCash, Accion instant Pay channels and collections channels for low cost liability generation for the bank.

Essential Functions

Acquisition:

Manage the Accion NIP/ POS/MCash product of the bank to ensure liability generation and profitability

Constant liaison with IT, NIBSS, Operations and all stakeholders to ensure 99.99% uptime of the Accion NIP Product

Manager the web acquisition business of the bank

Maintain physical custody of the bank’s POS Terminals and accessories allocated to customers

Daily monitoring of Merchant transactions on the CTMS

Provision of regular technical training to POS Support Officers

Liase with payment terminal service providers (PTSPs) and other support vendors for efficient set-up and support of the bank’s POS

Provide MCash/POS product support for both internal and external customers

Deployment of other liability generation products available in the industry like Western Union Money Transfer.

ePayments:

Liaise with Branches to secure new remittance and payments Mandates

Liaising with Operations Department for the creation of users profiles

Training and re-training of end users and Account Officers for marketing and deployment of the ePayments channels

Provide first level support to branches

Coordinates collection channels like Schools, Public utilities, TV and Other Collections including States & Federal Taxes (IGR/FIRS).

Qualification and Experience

Degrees & Education:

Bachelor’s degree in Computer Sciences /Engineering or equivalent or specific relevant experience.

Knowledge & Experience:

5 years of experience in banking system and/or 3 year of experience as Merchant Acquiring Officer.

Good Knowledge of ATM, POS, MCash etc

Good knowledge of information technology is very important in order to interact with different applications, especially Microsoft tools.

Key Performance Measures

Number of MCash and Web Merchants

% of transactions on the ePayments platforms

Fee revenue from POS/MCash and ePayments platform

% Growth on transaction value and volume

% Availability of the ePayments Platforms

% of Active POS Terminals.

