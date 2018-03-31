IT Risk Officers at United Bank for Africa Plc (UBA)

United Bank for Africa Plc (UBA) is one of Africa’s leading financial institutions, with operations in 19 African countries and 3 global financial centres: London, Paris and New York. From a single country organisation founded in 1949 in Nigeria, UBA has grown to become a Pan-African provider of financial services with over 11 million customers, through close to 1000 business offices and touch points globally.IT Risk Officer

Job TypeFull Time

QualificationBA/BSc/HND

Experience 2 years

Location Lagos

Job Field ICT / Computer

Reference No: #RMD007

Location: Lagos Island, Lagos

Contract Type: Permanent

Industries: Banking / Finance & Investment

Job Functions

Analytics, Information Technology, Project Management

Responsibilities

Participate in implementation of Fraud prevention and detection System.

Conduct systems forensic analysis on information security incidents.

Carry out IT Operations/ Network systems activities monitoring.

Carry Daily Database Activities monitoring.

Prevent external intrusion into the bank’s Network performance.

Monitor Privileged Database user activities and Employee Fraud.

Monitor and prevent phishing attacks to the bank network.

Conduct third party Service provider performance Assessment.

Monitor and analyze application security logs.

Monitor and analyze All Networks Security logs.

Conduct Information Security awareness for the group.

Monitor and Manage Tokens for Second factor authentication across the group.

Analyze data integrity for all key enterprise applications and e-channel systems.

Follow-up on reported security incident to resolution.

Requirements

Educational Qualifications:

B.Sc in Business Information Systems, Computer Science or Social Sciences

ACA, CISA, CISSP

Experience:

Minimum of 2 years post-NYSC experience

Sound IT operations experience

Age:

25 – 30 years

Method of Application

Interested and qualified? Go to United Bank for Africa (UBA) career website on uba.jb.skillsmapafrica.com to apply

(Visited 28 times, 28 visits today)