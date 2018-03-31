GV Alliance Partners Job Vacancy : Microsoft 365 Collaboration Specialist

GVA Partners – Our client, a large Bank, is currently recruiting suitably qualified candidates to fill the position below:Job Title: Microsoft 365 Collaboration Specialist

Job Description/Requirements

We are seeking an Office 365 Collaboration and Enterprise Content Management (ECM) professional with 6 Years + experience to join our client’s team.

This is a position that requires a professional with expertise in Productivity and Collaboration tools with the ability to implement projects from planning and design, implementation and migration, to production rollout and support.

Required Skills

The ideal candidate will have experience in:

Implementing various sized SharePoint solutions like Portals and Collaboration, Search, Document Management, Share Point and Service Management.

The ability to work with organizational leaders, users and other team members to drive the architected solution.

Ability to communicate technical and non-technical information clearly and provide efficient Collaboration and ECM solutions to problems.

Provide advanced support for Office 365 and SharePoint configuration and business process automation solutions.

Office 365 and SharePoint Administration including installation and configuration of SharePoint and 3rd party solutions Assist Solution Lead in driving marketing and community awareness.

Experience at installing and configuring Windows Server 2012 and SQL Server 2012 or higher and Internet Information Services (IIS) SQL Server database design and implementation experience.

Experience with troubleshooting and resolving system problems, including permissions issues, authentication problems, and network connectivity issues.

Windows Server 2012 Active Directory infrastructure, and domain management including use of the Sites and Services and the Domains and Trusts applets,

Backup and restore processes, shadow copies, and the recovery console of Windows Server 2012

Ability to be a solution consultant on small and large projects.

Extensive knowledge of SharePoint Search architecture.

Microsoft Azure Cloud computing platform.

Develop and present solution documentation.

Providing technical assistance and guidance to junior team members.

Application Closing Date

6th April, 2018.

How to Apply

Interested and qualified candidates should forward their updated CV’s to: contact@gvapartners.com with “Microsoft 365 Collaboration Specialist” as the subject of the mail.

