Drivers at Job AB Microfinance Bank Nigeria Limited -Apply Now

AB Microfinance Bank Nigeria Limited is a member of an international network of Microfinance Banks under Access Holding Microfinance AG (www.accessholding.com), with its Head office in Berlin, Germany.

The Group provides world class banking services to micro, small and medium enterprises and private individuals in Africa and Asia. It has been spreading out to other countries across the globe rapidly.Driver

Job TypeFull Time

QualificationSecondary School (SSCE)

Experience 5 – 7 years

Location Lagos

Job Field Transportation and Driving

Ref Code: DD/MAR/2018

Location: Surulere, Lagos

Main Responsibilities

Responsible for strictly observing Traffic Rules and Regulation and maximum speed limit.

Ensure accurate completion of all necessary paperwork, such as daily dispatch sheets, Drivers log book, fuel log sheet etc.

Responsible for maintaining assigned vehicles, ensuring that they are always clean and in good condition, necessary maintenance such as washing and /or cleaning of assigned vehicles shall be done and scheduled properly for the convenience of the any other assigned task in need of the vehicle.

Responsible for routine check-up of the vehicles. Routine check-up to include but not limited to oil, brake function, water, lights & tire condition and the likes. And should be done on a timely basis.

Responsible for always driving the vehicles safely and comfortably and must exercise defensive driving while on the road to prevent accident.

Must strictly observe the rules and regulation, policies and directives and instruction of the Company.

Responsible for assigned vehicles and must ensure that the vehicle is in proper and safe condition prior to use, and accept responsibility to report any damage or mechanical malfunctions that exist.

Responsible for proper use and maintenance of keys, and keys must be properly checked in and out.

Sole responsibility of the driver to monitor expiration and renewal of his driver’s license

At the close of work, the driver shall at all time park the vehicle at the designated parking area.

Requirements

Minimum educational qualification of Senior Secondary School Certificate

Good communication and Interpersonal Skills

Ability to work effectively with minimal supervision

Sufficient knowledge of traffic laws with all necessary authorization to drive

Good geographical knowledge

Must be a safety conscious person, focused, confident, and observant

Minimum of 5 – 7 years corporate driving experience.

Method of Application

Applicants should send their Cover letter and CV’s as an attachment to: jobs@ab-mfbnigeria.com

Note

Please ensure that you indicate job title as the SUBJECT of the mail.

Failure to comply would disqualify your application.

Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

