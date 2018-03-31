Division Manager, Operations and Maintenance at the African Development Bank (AfDB)

African Development Bank Group (AfDB) – Established in 1964, the African Development Bank is the premier pan-African development institution, promoting economic growth and social progress across the continent. There are 80 member states, including 54 in Africa (Regional Member Countries). The Bank’s development agenda is delivering the financial and technical support for transformative projects that will significantly reduce poverty through inclusive and sustainable economic growth.Division Manager, Operations and Maintenance

Reference: ADB/17/407/2

Location: Côte d’Ivoire

Grade: PL2

Position N°: 50092476

The Complex

The Vice-Presidency, Human Resources and Corporate Services (CHVP) Complex ensures the delivery of efficient, people-centered, client-oriented, corporate services to ensure overall institutional effectiveness in all aspects of the Bank’s corporate services.

The complex leads efforts to ensure the competitiveness of the Bank as the employer of choice and is responsible for providing leadership in the formulation and implementation of Bank’s strategies on people, IT, general services and institutional procurements, language services, business continuity, and health and safety strategies.

Department/Division

The primary roles of the General Services and Procurement Department (CHGS) are to manage the Bank’s assets, oversee all corporate procurement of goods, services, works and real estate, coordinate all staff travel and transport of Bank’s goods and staff, catering services and other logistics arrangements and the mail services and keep staff informed about services offered.

To this end the CHGS department formulates and applies rules for procurement, storage, and maintenance of furniture, office equipment and supply; design, prepare and implement programs for the construction or acquisition and maintenance of buildings and premises; formulate and ensure the proper and effective application of administration policies within the Bank in such areas as communications, transport, travels, security, protection and safety of the Bank’s staff and property; and perform related duties.

The department is responsible for managing the Bank’s fixed assets (valued at over UA 100,000,000). The CHGS department comprises 3 divisions supervised by the Director General Services and Procurement.

These divisions are:

Operations and Maintenance Division (CHGS.1);

Corporate Procurement Division (CHGS.2); and

Support Services Division (CHGS.3).

The Position

The objective of this position will be to plan, organize, control and direct the activities of the Operations and Maintenance Division and to provide strategic orientation in the area of management of properties and assets and real estate maintenance.

The job holder will organize, coordinate and manage all activities related to the development and implementation of monitoring the policies, procedures and practices of properties and assets management and maintenance services.

Duties and Responsibilities

Under the Supervision of the Director CHGS, the Division Manager, Operations and Maintenance will:

Plan, organize, direct and control the activities of the Division;

Recommend and develop the Bank’s strategy concerning movable and immovable property;

Develop strategies, policies and procedures concerning the acquisition and management of lands, buildings and fixed assets and oversee their implementation;

Contribute to the formulation of strategies for replacement, rehabilitation and maintenance of Bank property and ensure their implementation;

Co-ordinate the review of all guidelines, procedures and manuals on the management, operation, rehabilitation and maintenance of all Bank property and technical installations; recommend the necessary amendments and prepare the texts required in that regard;

Co-ordinate and supervise all activities relating to locating, fitting out, equipping and maintaining space or buildings required for the Bank’s operations at its headquarters, temporary relocation site and regional or national offices and representations;

Co-ordinate the preparation of guidelines on standards for allocation of office space, equipment and parking lots to staff members, and supervise their implementation;

Co-ordinate the periodical inventory of movable and immovable assets; Recommend the appropriate procedures for identifying and easily locating the Bank’s property and equipment, and follow-up their rigorous implementation;

Propose, plan and supervise the development and application of computerized systems for the management of space, property and equipment, as well as support to and reinforcement of CHGS internal control procedures

Initiate pre-investment studies and detailed studies for procurement, construction, rehabilitation, or development of land, buildings and/or equipment;

Supervise the preparation of terms of reference and technical specifications for services, works and equipment/materials to be procured. Participate in the negotiation and formulation of the ensuing contracts and co-ordinate their management;Take appropriate steps to ensure that the Bank’s buildings conform to the existing standards concerning resistance to bad weather and in the event of natural disasters and with regard to fire security.

Plan, prepare and negotiate maintenance and cleaning contracts and supervise their implementation.

Prepare submit and manage the investment and administrative budgets relating to rental charges, co-ownership, energy, water, furniture, and the maintenance and cleaning services and all categories of works;

Facilitate the dissemination of best practices through the evaluation and the review of experiences in the management of property, installations, equipment and space;

Agree annual activity programs with the Division staff concerned, based on the Division orientations, co-ordinate and supervise all their activities.

Selection Criteria

Including desirable skills, knowledge and experience

Hold at least a Master’s Degree or its equivalent in engineering, construction and facilities management or related technical discipline supplemented with credentials or professional training in facilities management, property management, project management and financial management.

Have a minimum of eight (8) years of relevant experience of which three (3) years will be at management level with experience from private sector being an added advantage.

Practical experience and knowledge of building management, business studies, construction, engineering and building services engineering facilities management.

Relevant experience in a multilateral development institution or reputable development organization or property management company.

Broad understanding of building and facilities management principles.

Results oriented and focused on delivering high quality services to internal clients, with a positive outlook and “a can do attitude”.

Ability to deal with sensitive issues in a multi-cultural environment and to build effective working relations with colleagues and other key stakeholders, both internal and external.

Ability to both work independently with little supervision as well as part of a multicultural team.

Ability to embrace change and operate comfortably within an unstable and rapidly changing business and cultural environment.

Proven ability to build and lead a team of professional staff, and utilize talent and expertise of team members in a productive way.

Ability to build partnerships and deliver results that meets the needs and long-term interests of clients within and outside the institution.

Capacity to initiate, spearhead and manage innovations and change.

Ability to communicate effectively (written and oral) in English or French, preferably with a working knowledge of the other language.

Proficient in the use of standard MS Office software (Word, Excel, PowerPoint) Practical knowledge of SAP systems will be an advantage.

